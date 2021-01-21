Parkside men, women face Grand Valley State in GLIAC play

This weekend will be a big test for the UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball teams.
The Rangers face Grand Valley State in their third Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season, with the men playing in Allendale, Mich., at 2 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and the women playing at the DeSimone Gymnasium at 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Here's a look at each series:
Parkside men
The Rangers, who'll only play GLIAC games this season, head to Michigan after splitting each of their first two series for a 2-2 start.
Waiting will be a strong, veteran Grand Valley State team that's 3-1 and received 42 votes to fall just outside the Top 25 in the latest D2SIDA poll.
"Grand Valley is a veteran team that is very athletic," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "They start five seniors, four who are D-I transfers, so they are experienced and extremely athletic.
"I think their biggest strength is their defense, so we are really going to have to work hard on offense to get good shots."
The Lakers, coming off a split at Ashland, are the defending GLIAC South Division champions.
They are led in this season by senior forward Christopher Negron, who's averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, good for fifth and second in the conference, respectively. Negron transferred from Division I Loyola-Chicago and was part of the Ramblers team that made a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018.
Senior guard Jordan Harris is averaging 12.8 points per game, while redshirt senior guard Deleon Brown is averaging 12.5 points a contest. Grand Valley State is holding opponents to 60.8 points per game and 37.4 percent shooting from the field, second-best and best in the GLIAC, respectively.
Parkside, meanwhile, is led by sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu, who ranks third in the GLIAC at 19 points per game and had a career-high 29 in a home win over Ferris State last Friday. Redshirt senior guard Tray Croft is averaging 14.3 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game.
Parkside lost twice to Grand Valley State last season, by 26 and 10 points.
Parkside women
The Rangers will be hosting one of the best programs in NCAA Division II when Grand Valley State rolls into town.
The Lakers (4-0) were ranked No. 5 in the latest D2SIDA poll and are coming off an impressive sweep of fellow GLIAC South Division powerhouse Ashland last weekend. Ashland entered that series on a 33-game winning streak, but Grand Valley State won both games.
Junior guard Emily Spitzley paces the Lakers with 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, tied for seventh and fourth in the GLIAC, respectively. Junior forward Hannah Kulas, a Cudahy graduate, is averaging 12.0 points per game.
The Rangers, meanwhile, are 1-3 but could easily be 4-0 or 0-4. All four of their games have been decided by four points or less.
Parkside is led by junior guard Alyssa Nelson, whose 18.8 points per game rank fifth in the GLIAC. Nelson scored 32 and 26 points in last weekend's split at Ferris State.
On paper, this is a strength-on-strength matchup, as Parkside leads the GLIAC in scoring (81.3 points per game) and field-goal percentage (44.9 percent) and Grand Valley State ranks fourth in points against (58.8 per game) and third in opponents' field-goal percentage (35.5).