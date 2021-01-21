Parkside men, women face Grand Valley State in GLIAC play

This weekend will be a big test for the UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball teams.

The Rangers face Grand Valley State in their third Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season, with the men playing in Allendale, Mich., at 2 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and the women playing at the DeSimone Gymnasium at 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Here's a look at each series:

Parkside men

The Rangers, who'll only play GLIAC games this season, head to Michigan after splitting each of their first two series for a 2-2 start.

Waiting will be a strong, veteran Grand Valley State team that's 3-1 and received 42 votes to fall just outside the Top 25 in the latest D2SIDA poll.

"Grand Valley is a veteran team that is very athletic," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "They start five seniors, four who are D-I transfers, so they are experienced and extremely athletic.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"I think their biggest strength is their defense, so we are really going to have to work hard on offense to get good shots."

The Lakers, coming off a split at Ashland, are the defending GLIAC South Division champions.