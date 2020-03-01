Parkside roundup: UWP wrestlers headed to nationals

Also advancing to the finals for the men were Pigeon and Davy in the 400 and Jeremy and Justin Steward in the 60. Jeremy Steward broke his own school record with a time of 6.87, which also was an NCAA provisional qualifying time.

The Parkside women were led by senior Rebecca Sennett, who was seventh in the 5K with a personal-best time of 17:55.96. The distance medley relay team of freshman Katherine Sim, freshman Taylor Hallam, senior Becca Jasutis and senior Maddy Kammerer also was seventh in 13:06.84.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Softball

Parkside 5, Lindenwood 4

Parkside 5, Lindenwood 1

The Rangers improved to 8-2 overall Saturday with a doubleheader sweep in Missouri to match their 2019 win total just 10 games into the 2020 season.

Alyssa McClelland earned the win in the opener, while Megan Aliverti led the offense with two hits, including a home run, and two RBI.

In Game 2, redshirt-senior Cassie Walek led the way with three hits and a run scored, followed by Allison Hausl with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Dani Evans added her first career home run and also drove in two.