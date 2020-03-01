Parkside roundup: UWP wrestlers headed to nationals

Three UW-Parkside wrestlers will continue their seasons later this month on the national stage.
Redshirt-senior Airk Furseth, junior Joe Arroyo and redshirt-sophomore Shane Gantz all earned a trip the NCAA Division II National Championships following the Super Region V Championships on Saturday night in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The trio will return to Sioux Falls on March 13-14 to compete for a title.
“I am really proud of all 10 guys and the fight they brought, but especially to our three qualifiers,” Parkside coach Corey VanGroll said. “We are looking forward to nationals in two weeks.”
Arroyo led the way with a first-place finish at 125 pounds, as he swept his three matches Saturday. The Rangers last had a regional champion in 2018 when Furseth, Frank Yattoni IV and Nick Becker all won their respective weight classes.
After a first-round bye, Arroyo defeated Upper Iowa’s Jared Hensley, 9-2, followed by an 8-1 win over Augustana’s Ethan Cota to advance to the title matchup.
In the final, Arroyo earned a major decision victory over eighth-ranked Dean Arevalo of Minot State.
Gantz (165) finished second to earn his first national berth, while Furseth (133) was third to notch his third trip.
Gantz, ranked 12th, had a first-round bye, followed by a 6-0 win in the quarterfinals and a 5-4 decision in the semifinals. In the final, he fell, 10-4, to third-ranked Devin Fitzpatrick of St. Cloud State.
After he started 2-0, Furseth, ranked sixth, fell by technical fall to second-ranked Justin Folley of Upper Iowa.
But Furseth bounced back with a 13-4 win, followed by a 7-3 victory in the third-place match over 11th-ranked Jack Huffman of Augustana.
Also competing Saturday for the Rangers were redshirt-senior Pernevlon Sheppard, who was third, and redshirt-junior Nathan Hensley and junior Rodsean Graham, who both were sixth.
As a team, Parkside finished fifth with 73 points. Top-ranked St. Cloud State won the regional team title with 155 points, followed by eighth-ranked Upper Iowa with 125.5, Augustana with 96.5 and 18th-ranked Minnesota State with 93.
Track and field
Competing at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships at Grand Valley State, the UW-Parkside men’s and women’s teams entered Sunday’s final day in seventh and eighth, respectively.
The top finish on the men’s side came from the distance medley relay team of senior Zach Kiedrowski, freshman Nic Davy, junior Jacob Pigeon and redshirt-junior Brock Eves, who finished third and tied a school record with a time of 10:06.06.
Also advancing to the finals for the men were Pigeon and Davy in the 400 and Jeremy and Justin Steward in the 60. Jeremy Steward broke his own school record with a time of 6.87, which also was an NCAA provisional qualifying time.
The Parkside women were led by senior Rebecca Sennett, who was seventh in the 5K with a personal-best time of 17:55.96. The distance medley relay team of freshman Katherine Sim, freshman Taylor Hallam, senior Becca Jasutis and senior Maddy Kammerer also was seventh in 13:06.84.
Softball
Parkside 5, Lindenwood 4
Parkside 5, Lindenwood 1
The Rangers improved to 8-2 overall Saturday with a doubleheader sweep in Missouri to match their 2019 win total just 10 games into the 2020 season.
Alyssa McClelland earned the win in the opener, while Megan Aliverti led the offense with two hits, including a home run, and two RBI.
In Game 2, redshirt-senior Cassie Walek led the way with three hits and a run scored, followed by Allison Hausl with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Dani Evans added her first career home run and also drove in two.
Hausl went the distance to pick up the win, as she allowed seven hits, struck out seven and gave up one earned run.
Baseball
Drury 9, Parkside 1
Drury 14, Parkside 6
The Rangers opened their 2020 season Saturday in Drury, Mo., with a tough doubleheader sweep.
Tremper graduates Garrett LaBreche and Hunter Weddel each had a hit for the Rangers in Game 1, as did Casey Oliver and Carlos Arteaga.
Sophomore Noah Tyrrell had three hits for the Rangers in Game 2, followed by Austin Emanuel with two hits and Bryce Brogni with two RBI.
Men’s and women’s basketball
The UW-Parkside women’s squad, seeded fourth in the GLIAC Tournament, will host fifth-seeded Northern Michigan on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The first 500 people who arrive wearing Parkside gear will receive a free souvenir cup.
All Parkside faculty, staff and students will be admitted free.
The Rangers (15-13, 12-8) closed out their regular season last week with a 63-54 win at Purdue Northwest to secure the fourth seed in the GLIAC field. Senior Carolina Rahkonen led all scorers with 22 points and nine rebounds.
On the men’s side, the Rangers finished the season last week at 10-18 and 6-14 with a 99-65 loss at Purdue Northwest. Freshman Vinson Sigmon Jr. led the way with 10 points and six rebounds.
Dan Truttschel