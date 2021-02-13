Parkside roundup: Women's basketball team swept at Wayne State

After one of the most memorable weekends in recent program history, the UW-Parkside women's basketball team had a pair of setbacks this weekend.
Parkside suffered a frustrating Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sweep at the hands of Wayne State (Mich.) in Detroit, losing 69-60 on Friday and 77-72 in overtime on Saturday.
The Rangers dropped to 6-7 on their GLIAC-only schedule despite coming off a weekend in which they swept perennial NCAA Division II power Ashland at home prior to playing Wayne State.
But Parkside doesn't have time to sulk, as the Rangers head to Hammond, Ind., on Tuesday night for the second of two single games against travel partner Purdue Northwest.
In Saturday's game, Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson — who poured in a career-high 32 points to continue her season-long tear — hit a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to tie the game at 70-70 and send it to overtime.
But Wayne State (7-6) outscored Parkside 12-7 in the extra session.
As it has been too often this season, poor defense plagued the Rangers.
"I know our squad was really disappointed in our performance today," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release after Saturday's game. "We executed on our adjustments pretty well but reverted back to (bad) habits when we got tired. Hats off to Wayne State. They continued to battle back every time we took the lead and had momentum.
"... Defensively, we were solid in the first half but gave up 53 points in the last 25 minutes. I need to do a better job on my end and make sure that we are prepared for Purdue Northwest on Tuesday."
Nelson added five rebounds and two steals to her scoring total, while redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists and junior wing Hannah Plockelman added 11 points and eight boards.
In Friday's game, Nelson — who was coming off a GLIAC North Player of the Week award after Parkside's sweep of Ashland — led the Rangers with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jakaitis scored 14 points and Plockelman totaled 10 points and eight boards.
Wrestling
Minnesota State 20, UW-Parkside 15
The Rangers, ranked No. 22 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, wrapped up their regular season Thursday with a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference dual-match loss to the 10th-ranked Mavericks in Mankato, Minn., on Thursday.
Parkside senior Joseph Arroyo, ranked third, improved to 5-0 at 125 pounds over eighth-ranked Trent McManus. Redshirt junior Shane Gantz, ranked No. 12 at 165, also won to improve to 6-0.
Also winning for the Rangers were eighth-ranked freshman Reece Worachek (184), redshirt junior Job Ayala (197) and sophomore Nate Lloyd (285).
Parkside has a weekend off before competing in the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships on Feb. 27 in Aberdeen, S.D.
Track and field
The Rangers competed at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet on Friday and Saturday in Allendale, Mich.
In the men's field, Parkside junior Jacob Pigeon won the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.69 seconds, freshman Daksh Arora tied for second place in the pole vault with a mark of 4.28 meters and sophomore Thomas Doherty took second in the high jump with a mark of 1.89.
In the women's field, freshman Katja Bauerle took fourth place in the mile with a time of 5:05.19 and freshman Alaura Busch tied for fourth in the high jump with a mark of 1.59.