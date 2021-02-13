Parkside roundup: Women's basketball team swept at Wayne State

After one of the most memorable weekends in recent program history, the UW-Parkside women's basketball team had a pair of setbacks this weekend.

Parkside suffered a frustrating Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sweep at the hands of Wayne State (Mich.) in Detroit, losing 69-60 on Friday and 77-72 in overtime on Saturday.

The Rangers dropped to 6-7 on their GLIAC-only schedule despite coming off a weekend in which they swept perennial NCAA Division II power Ashland at home prior to playing Wayne State.

But Parkside doesn't have time to sulk, as the Rangers head to Hammond, Ind., on Tuesday night for the second of two single games against travel partner Purdue Northwest.

In Saturday's game, Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson — who poured in a career-high 32 points to continue her season-long tear — hit a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to tie the game at 70-70 and send it to overtime.

But Wayne State (7-6) outscored Parkside 12-7 in the extra session.

As it has been too often this season, poor defense plagued the Rangers.