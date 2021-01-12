Parkside women drop a pair of heartbreakers to open season

A few bounces of the ball, a couple breaks the other way, and the UW-Parkside women's basketball team would be sitting with a 2-0 record going into its second weekend.

As it stands, however, the Rangers are 0-2 after losing a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference heartbreakers to Northern Michigan by a total of four points, 77-74 on Saturday and 77-76 on Sunday, over their season-opening weekend at the DeSimone Gymnasium.

Parkside coach Jen Conely acknowledged that the two defeats were tough to swallow, but she was proud of how her team competed in its first test of back-to-backs, which it will play all season. The Rangers have just nine available players after three opted out due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

"I was really proud of how our team continued to battle," Conely said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "We only have nine players, and I thought every single one of them stepped up. For us to have back-to-back games with end-of-game, who's going to win, to be able to execute down the stretch was key."

The second game was especially excruciating, as Parkside grabbed a 76-75 lead on a clutch 3-pointer by senior guard Alexis Vaughn — who transferred this offseason from NCAA Division I Grambling State — with 11 seconds left in the game.