Parkside women drop a pair of heartbreakers to open season

A few bounces of the ball, a couple breaks the other way, and the UW-Parkside women's basketball team would be sitting with a 2-0 record going into its second weekend.
As it stands, however, the Rangers are 0-2 after losing a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference heartbreakers to Northern Michigan by a total of four points, 77-74 on Saturday and 77-76 on Sunday, over their season-opening weekend at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Parkside coach Jen Conely acknowledged that the two defeats were tough to swallow, but she was proud of how her team competed in its first test of back-to-backs, which it will play all season. The Rangers have just nine available players after three opted out due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
"I was really proud of how our team continued to battle," Conely said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "We only have nine players, and I thought every single one of them stepped up. For us to have back-to-back games with end-of-game, who's going to win, to be able to execute down the stretch was key."
The second game was especially excruciating, as Parkside grabbed a 76-75 lead on a clutch 3-pointer by senior guard Alexis Vaughn — who transferred this offseason from NCAA Division I Grambling State — with 11 seconds left in the game.
But junior guard Courtney Schoenbeck was whistled for a foul on NMU's Samantha Potter on the ensuing possession, and Potter made both free throws to give the Wildcats a 77-76 lead with just 3 seconds remaining. Vaughn got off a good look at a 3, but the ball came off the front rim at the buzzer.
"We had a great shot by Alexis Vaughn (to get the lead), which was exciting to see, and then I thought we had a great defensive possession, too," Conely said.
Vaughn finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, while redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis scored a team-high 17 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Junior wing Hannah Plockelman added 10 points, three boards and three assists, Schoenbeck scored 13 points and junior guard Lamija Coric had a team-high six assists.
The Rangers had a whopping 24 assists to just nine turnovers in Sunday's game, but NMU's Makaylee Kuhn poured in 38 points to keep the Wildcats close.
In Saturday's game, Parkside trailed 61-52 after three quarters, but freshman wing Kayla Bohr drained a 3 that sparked an 18-8 run and tied the game at 73-73 with 30 seconds left.
Kuhn, who scored 18 points in Saturday's game, responded with four straight free throws to put her team ahead to stay.
Junior guard Alyssa Nelson came up just short on a potential game-tying 3 at the end for Parkside.
Sophomore wing Maja Leidefors led a balanced Parkside attack with 13 points and three rebounds Saturday in her first game with the Rangers after transferring. Jakaitis, Plockelman and Nelson each scored 12 points, while junior guard Maddy Harrison added 11. Nelson and Plockelman led the team with seven boards each.
Parkside travels to Big Rapids, Mich., for two games against defending GLIAC North Division champion Ferris State on Friday and Saturday.
"We just need to make sure to continue to take this, learn from our mistakes, apply it to Ferris State (this weekend)," Conely said. "Every game in the GLIAC is very important, and so we've got another big divisional opponent (this weekend)."
Wrestling
Parkside, ranked No. 22 in the latest InterMat NCAA Division II rankings, dropped a tight dual match, 21-17, to Augustana (S.D.) at the DeSimone Gymnasium on Saturday in the Rangers' first match as a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Joe Arroyo (125 pounds) and Lucas Schevikhoven (133) each won via major decision for the Rangers, while Shane Gantz (165), Reece Worachek (184) and Job Ayala (197) also won for Parkside.
Arroyo is ranked No. 3 at 125 and Gantz is ranked No. 11 at 165.
Parkside travels to Aberdeen, S.D., for a GLIAC match against Northern State on Thursday night.