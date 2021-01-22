Parkside women take down 5th-ranked Grand Valley State

UW-Parkside women's basketball coach Jen Conely wouldn't pronounce if this was the biggest win of her now two-plus seasons leading the Rangers.
It was big enough.
Putting together a strong defensive effort with its potent offense, Parkside — led by junior guard Alyssa Nelson's 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals — dispatched fifth-ranked Grand Valley State, 68-64, in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Lakers, ranked No. 5 in the latest D2SIDA poll, are one of the top programs in NCAA Division II and were coming off a sweep of fellow GLIAC South Division powerhouse Ashland last weekend. Ashland entered that series on a 33-game winning streak.
But Parkside (2-3) stopped Grand Valley State (4-1) in its tracks Friday, earning its first win over the Lakers since joining the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season, which was also Conely's first season with the Rangers. Grand Valley State had won the teams' four meetings over the previous two seasons by an average of 30.5 points.
"I think so," Conely said in a phone interview after Friday's game when asked if this ranks as one of her biggest wins at Parkside. "... They're a really good program, traditionally very strong. ... It's a big win for us."
And another close one, too, as all five of Parkside's games this season have been decided by four points or less. The key to coming out on the right side Friday, though, was defense.
The Rangers entered Friday's game leading the GLIAC in scoring at 81.3 points per game but were allowing 81.8. Conely had expressed frustration with the Rangers' defensive play, and they responded Friday by holding the Lakers to 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the field and forcing 14 turnovers.
"That's the thing that's been kind of frustrating for me, is we've been focusing a lot on defense the last three weeks," Conely said. "We've had three losses by a total of six points. It's one of those things where if we play good defense and not give up 80 points a game ... right now we'd be 5-0. Offensively, we're clicking.
"Defensively, we just thought we need to have more pride on that. Hats off to our team on that, though. We really talked about our game plan and we said, 'We really need to execute.' To hold Grand Valley to 64 — we can put points on the board, but to see that we can defend was really big."
Senior guard Alexis Vaughn had a strong game for Parkside with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, junior wing Hannah Plockelman had eight points and a team-high 11 boards, redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis scored nine points and junior guard Maddy Harrison chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
But it was Nelson, coming off games of 32 and 26 points in a split last weekend at Ferris State, who was again the Rangers' driving force.
"She's just unreal to watch, fun to coach," Conely said. "That's the thing. Tonight was maybe not her best shooting night (5-of-15), which is kind of scary because she still had 19. She just always plays with everyone else around her.
"And the one thing people I don't think realize is how much she's grown as a defender. We 'stat-ed' her last weekend, and she was our best defender statistically. So you can't take her off the floor on offense or defense. She's just done a phenomenal job for us."
Second-quarter turnaround
Grand Valley State, which was led by a game-high 28 points from Hannah Kulas and 22 points and eight rebounds from Emily Spitzley, was on the verge of blowing things open when it took a 14-point lead at 32-18 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter. But Conely said that's when the tide turned.
Parkside closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, and Vaughn's 3-pointer at the end of the half sent the Rangers into the break down just seven at 32-25.
"That kind of shifted momentum over to us," Conely said. "We kind of talked at halftime, 'Hey, we struggled scoring.' We hadn't truly run our offense. We were doing more dribble-drive and other things. Our spacing wasn't great. So our team made the adjustment and came out firing."
Indeed the Rangers did, as they outscored the Lakers 20-10 in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 45-42 lead. They then outscored the Lakers 14-5 over the first half of the fourth quarter and took a commanding 12-point lead at 59-47 when Vaughn assisted a 3 by junior guard Courtney Schoenbeck with 5:01 to play.
Showing the program that it is, Grand Valley State didn't go quietly and chipped away at the lead, drawing within two at 65-63 on Spitzley's 3 with 10 seconds remaining.
After Vaughn split a pair of free throws to give the Rangers a 66-63 advantage, Conely said the coaching staff made the decision to purposefully commit a foul instead of giving up a game-tying 3-point attempt. Plockelman fouled Spitzley, who made just one of two free throws with 7 seconds left to make it 66-64.
Nelson was then fouled with 6 seconds remaining and drilled both free throws to ice the win.
Parkside didn't have much time to celebrate in this GLIAC season of back-to-backs, as the Rangers and Lakers will be right back at it at 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeSimone. But Conely said her squad will be ready.
"I know we're going to have a battle tomorrow," she said. "But I told our team to enjoy it. This is our first win over Grand Valley since we joined the GLIAC, so obviously we want them to enjoy it. The coaches are going to start strategizing and make sure we put together a good game plan, make some minor adjustments for tomorrow.
"They're really excited that we went 1-0. Let's go 2-0. Let's go 2-0 against Grand Valley this weekend."