Parkside women take down 5th-ranked Grand Valley State

"She's just unreal to watch, fun to coach," Conely said. "That's the thing. Tonight was maybe not her best shooting night (5-of-15), which is kind of scary because she still had 19. She just always plays with everyone else around her.

"And the one thing people I don't think realize is how much she's grown as a defender. We 'stat-ed' her last weekend, and she was our best defender statistically. So you can't take her off the floor on offense or defense. She's just done a phenomenal job for us."

Second-quarter turnaround

Grand Valley State, which was led by a game-high 28 points from Hannah Kulas and 22 points and eight rebounds from Emily Spitzley, was on the verge of blowing things open when it took a 14-point lead at 32-18 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter. But Conely said that's when the tide turned.

Parkside closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, and Vaughn's 3-pointer at the end of the half sent the Rangers into the break down just seven at 32-25.

"That kind of shifted momentum over to us," Conely said. "We kind of talked at halftime, 'Hey, we struggled scoring.' We hadn't truly run our offense. We were doing more dribble-drive and other things. Our spacing wasn't great. So our team made the adjustment and came out firing."