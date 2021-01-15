Parkside women's basketball team wins at Ferris State

This time, Alyssa Nelson and the UW-Parkside women's basketball team were not going to be denied.

After opening their season with a pair of excruciating Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference home losses to Northern Michigan last weekend — by a total of four points — the Rangers held on Friday for their first win of the season, an 86-82 GLIAC decision over Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich.

Nelson, a junior guard and Parkside's leading scorer and rebounder last season, poured in a career-high 32 points after a quiet scoring output last weekend. She finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

The game was tied, 62-62, with 9 minutes, 18 seconds to play, but Parkside outscored Ferris State 16-6 over the next 5:56 to open up a 10-point lead at 78-68 with 3:22 remaining.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The Bulldogs whittled it to one possession at 81-78 with 56 seconds left, but Nelson buried a clutch 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go to seal the victory, and the Rangers improved to 1-2 overall and in the GLIAC.