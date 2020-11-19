Parkside wrestling joining NSIC for 2021

The UW-Parkside wrestling team will be joining the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference a year sooner than expected.

The Parkside athletic department announced earlier this week that the NSIC had approved the school's wrestling program to join the conference as an associated member for the 2021 season.

Initially, the Rangers — who compete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for all other sports — were slated to join the NSIC in wrestling for the 2021-22 season, but they faced scheduling difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. So the NSIC allowed Parkside to join a year earlier than expected, creating a schedule of six dual meets for the Rangers in 2021 and giving them a chance to compete for a conference title.

"On behalf of the Parkside wrestling program, we'd like to thank Commissioner Erin Lind, the conference office and the wrestling coaches and administrators around the NSIC for being so accommodating to us during this time," Parkside wrestling coach Dr. Corey VanGroll said in a news release. "The team is excited to have competition on the calendar after a long summer and preseason of uncertainty. We look forward to our first season in the NSIC."