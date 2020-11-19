Parkside wrestling joining NSIC for 2021

The UW-Parkside wrestling team will be joining the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference a year sooner than expected.
The Parkside athletic department announced earlier this week that the NSIC had approved the school's wrestling program to join the conference as an associated member for the 2021 season.
Initially, the Rangers — who compete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for all other sports — were slated to join the NSIC in wrestling for the 2021-22 season, but they faced scheduling difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. So the NSIC allowed Parkside to join a year earlier than expected, creating a schedule of six dual meets for the Rangers in 2021 and giving them a chance to compete for a conference title.
"On behalf of the Parkside wrestling program, we'd like to thank Commissioner Erin Lind, the conference office and the wrestling coaches and administrators around the NSIC for being so accommodating to us during this time," Parkside wrestling coach Dr. Corey VanGroll said in a news release. "The team is excited to have competition on the calendar after a long summer and preseason of uncertainty. We look forward to our first season in the NSIC."
The NSIC wrestling schedule is comprised of six dual meets, starting the second week of January and concluding the second week of February. Schools will compete against six of their nine conference opponents, and a regular-season champion will be crowned based on winning percentage from the six duals.
Parkside opens its 2021 season at home against Augustana (S.D.) on Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. The Rangers also have home duals against Southwest Minnesota State (Jan. 21) and St. Cloud State (Feb. 4) and will hit the road to face Northern State (Jan. 14), Upper Iowa (Jan. 28) and Minnesota State (Feb. 11).
A decision on allowing spectators at Parkside's home events has not been made yet.
Spring soccer schedules announced
After releasing it's men's and women's basketball schedules last week, the GLIAC announced its men's and women's soccer schedules this week after approval from the GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors.
Soccer is typically a fall sport in the GLIAC, but with the fall season cancelled this year, a modified spring schedule for men's and women's soccer was approved.
The Parkside men's team will play a round-robin schedule, kicking off March 7 at Ashland and concluding April 18 at Northern Michigan. All competitions are scheduled for Sundays, with make-up games set for Fridays if necessary. A conference tournament is scheduled for April 25 through May 2.
The Parkside women's team will also play a round-robin schedule, starting March 19 against Ferris State at Wood Road Field and wrapping up April 18 at Northern Michigan. Competitions will take place on Fridays and Sundays and any make-up games will be scheduled for April 23. Like the men, a conference tournament is slated for April 25 through May 2.
For a full listing of games for the Parkside men's and women's soccer teams, visit parksiderangers.com.
V-ball announces recruits
The Parkside women's volleyball team and head coach Leigh Barea recently announced the signing of three recruits to National Letters of Intent.
The 2021 recruiting class includes Lindsay Krznarich of Hartland, Elle Truckenbrod of Hartford and Zoe Rus of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
"The entire Class of 2021 recruiting journeys were very unique, especially those who made their decisions after the pandemic hit in March," Barea said in a news release. "We had to shift how we recruited, and I am very excited to be adding Elle, Lindsay and Zoe to the Parkside family after this year.
"As I got to know them all in the recruiting process, all three are humble, competitive and great teammates, which is going to fit into our culture and allow us to keep building on the foundation our past teams have been laying."
