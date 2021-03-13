Parkside's Arroyo battles back to place third in NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships

It takes a lot of mental discipline and tenacity for a wrestler to battle back after his championship aspirations are dashed in one match.
UW-Parkside senior Joe Arroyo displayed every bit of that Friday and Saturday at the NCAA Division II Championships in St. Louis.
Wrestling at 125 pounds, Arroyo lost his opening match Friday to fall out of contention for a national title. But he refused to let that rattle him, winning his second match Friday to stay alive and winning three more matches Saturday — by a combined four points — to secure a third-place finish.
He also claimed his second consecutive All-American honors after reaching nationals at 125 last season.
In a phone interview Saturday, Parkside coach Corey VanGroll pointed out how much mental fortitude is required to wrestle back from a first-round defeat.
"It's something that all wrestlers struggle with," VanGroll said. "When they have sights (set) on winning the national title — and that guy dreams of winning a national title every single day — when that gets ripped from you, it's so hard to bounce back from. That psychological battle is really, really hard.
"For him to go down right out of the gate like that and to fight and claw back and kind of get on a roll, really, it was really cool."
VanGroll also pointed out that Arroyo had to battle back to finish in third place in the Super Region V Championships on Feb. 27 to even qualify for nationals before pulling off a similar feat at nationals.
Arroyo, a native of Grayslake, Ill., finished 13-2 on the season, and both of his defeats came against wrestlers who didn't even place at nationals.
"That's how these things go," VanGroll said.
Arroyo met Ashland's Christian Wellman in the third-place match Saturday and trailed 3-2 late. But he came up huge with a takedown in the final 15 seconds, his only one of the match, and held on for a thrilling 4-3 victory.
"He got in on this guy's legs three, four times," VanGroll said. "He was really scrambling. ... It was crazy."
Arroyo entered the 14-man 125-pound bracket at nationals unseeded and opened his tournament Friday against fourth-seeded Josh Portillo of Nebraska-Kearney. With a 20-6 major decision, Portillo sent Arroyo to the consolation bracket and ended his hopes of a national title.
But Arroyo stayed alive in his second match Friday by defeating sixth-seeded Charlie Lenox of Gannon, 8-2, which locked down All-American honors.
Arroyo opened his three matches Saturday with a 1-0 defeat of Minnesota State-Mankato's Trenton McManus, seeded seventh. He then beat Christian Mejia with a third-period takedown, 3-1, to set up the third-place match against Wellman.
Gantz also in field
Parkside redshirt junior Shane Gantz, meanwhile, was also in the Division II Championships, seeded sixth at 165.
After a bye, Gantz fell to third-seeded Matt Malcolm of Nebraska-Kearney, 5-3, and was then eliminated from the bracket with a 7-5 defeat at the hands of Maryville's Braydon Huber. Both of those matches were on Friday.
Gantz, a Waukesha West graduate, finished with an 8-3 record. He also reached nationals in 2020, when he secured All-American honors.
Looking ahead
The weekend also put a conclusion on an eventful 2021 season for Parkside.
The Rangers joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference a year earlier than expected, as the conference approved their addition — which was supposed to come in 2021-22 — early because Parkside would've essentially been left without a schedule otherwise this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VanGroll expressed his gratitude Saturday to the NSIC, which features a number of NCAA Division II powerhouses and will give the Rangers tremendous competition going forward.
Because of that, however, Parkside turned in a 1-5 dual-meet record this season and featured some individual records that didn't look great on paper.
But VanGroll didn't express disappointment in that Saturday. He said the Rangers will return every single one of their wrestlers next season, including Arroyo and the other seniors, as all seniors were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA.
So 2021 could only be viewed as a season with nothing to lose.
"I just think we're really optimistic," VanGroll said. "We were grateful to compete this year. If you look at the stats and the records, it doesn't look pretty ... but we have a lot to be optimistic about. We don't have one guy graduating. ... Every single person is returning.
"... We have all these true freshmen on our team that are pretty talented that maybe in a normal year they wouldn't have wrestled. They probably would have redshirted. Because we had this kind of free eligibility this year, we were able to throw them out there right away, and they got all that good experience.
"... I don't like to use the term 'practice season,' but that's kind of what it was. It was good experience."