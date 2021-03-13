Parkside's Arroyo battles back to place third in NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships

But VanGroll didn't express disappointment in that Saturday. He said the Rangers will return every single one of their wrestlers next season, including Arroyo and the other seniors, as all seniors were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA.

So 2021 could only be viewed as a season with nothing to lose.

"I just think we're really optimistic," VanGroll said. "We were grateful to compete this year. If you look at the stats and the records, it doesn't look pretty ... but we have a lot to be optimistic about. We don't have one guy graduating. ... Every single person is returning.

"... We have all these true freshmen on our team that are pretty talented that maybe in a normal year they wouldn't have wrestled. They probably would have redshirted. Because we had this kind of free eligibility this year, we were able to throw them out there right away, and they got all that good experience.

"... I don't like to use the term 'practice season,' but that's kind of what it was. It was good experience."

