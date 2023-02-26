Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

S.C. Johnson

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0977977 S1, initially filed July 13, 2021) developed by three inventors including Paul E. Furner, of Racine; Brian T. Davis, of Burlington; and Graham C. Hufton, of New York, for “Container.”

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11577896 B2, initially filed June 11, 2021) developed by five inventors incuding Brian C. Dais, of Sanford, Mich.; Brian T. Davis, of Burlington; Jose Porchia, of Saginaw, Mich.; Rajarajan Ravichandran, of Kenosha; and Jennifer Shcherban, of Chicago, for “Packaging device.”

BRP US

BRP US INC., of Sturtevant, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11578679 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by three inventors including Justin Johnson, of Silver Lake; Nathan Blank, of Burlington; and Jeremiah Gillis, pf Cody, Wy., for “Exhaust valve, exhaust valve assembly and exhaust valve system for two-stroke internal combustion engines, two-stroke internal combustion engine having same and method for cleaning an exhaust valve.”