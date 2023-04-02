Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:
Snap-on
SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11607782 B2, initially filed June 17, 2019) developed by three inventors including Allen M. Hutchison, of Beach Park, Ill.; William J. Powell, of Racine; and Jonathan I. Andersen, of Mt. Pleasant, for "Right angle adapter."
Modine
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11609047 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2019) developed by five inventors including Adam Kimmel, of Franksville; David Hartke, of Gurnee, Ill.; Gregory Mross, of Mount Pleasant; Daniela Welchner, of Zell unter Aichelberg, Germany; and Michael Steffen, of Birkenfeld, Germany, for "High pressure capable liquid to refrigerant heat exchanger."
CNH Industrial
CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA LLC, of New Holland, Penn., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11607950 B2, initially filed May 13, 2021) developed by Alek Nicholas Czernobil, of Lemont, Ill., and Richard A. Miller, of Racine, for "Transmission system for a work vehicle."