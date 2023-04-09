Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

FNA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11614062 B2, initially filed March 2, 2021) developed by six inventors including Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill.; Chris Alexander, of Park Ridge, Ill.; Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington; Joshua Skrzypchak, of Pleasant Prairie; Shawn M. Mulkins, of Zion, Ill.; and Robert E. Dowd, of Oconomowoc, for “Engine starting system.”

Thingamagame

THINGAMAGAME, LLC, of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0982084 S1, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by Larry R. Cockrell, of Kenosha, for “Hoop toss yard game set.”

ATC Transportation

ATC TRANSPORTATION LLC, of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11613148 B2, initially filed Jan. 7, 2021) developed by Donald W. Schuettenberg, of Antioch, Ill., for “Front tow extended saddle.”

Hollister Inc.

HOLLISTER INC., of Libertyville, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11612710 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2017) developed by 10 inventors including Brian T. Leadingham, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Endotracheal tube holding device.”

S.C. Johnson

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11612143 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2020) developed by Thomas Michael Mascari, of Milwaukee, and Richard W. Wadleigh, of Racine, for “Apparatus and method of using a simulated skin substrate for testing insect repellants.”

Johnson Controls

JOHNSON CONTROLS TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, of Auburn Hills, Mich., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11616367 B2, initially filed April 13, 2018) developed by Eric G. Lang, of Milwaukee, and Donald A. Gottschalk, of Racine, for “Energy storage system with virtual device manager.”