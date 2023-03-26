Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11602833 B2, initially filed June 2, 2020) developed by William Berry Dance, of Murphy, N.C. and Matthew D. Patterson, of Knoxville, Tenn., for “Direction selector mechanism for a power tool.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11605157 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2021) developed by Robert J. Hoevenaar, of De Weere, Netherlands, for “Adaptive image processing.”

Avidity Science

AVIDITY SCIENCE, LLC, of Waterford, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11603948 B2, initially filed March 13, 2019) developed by five inventors including Matthew C. Grulich, of Salem Lakes, for “Animal watering valve.”

FNA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11603793 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by six inventors including Gus Alexander, Inverness, Ill.; Richard J. Gilpatrick, of Burlington; Brian W. Hubbard, of West Bend; George Panagiotis Klonis, pf New Berlin; Michael Heggen Inouye, of Pewaukee; and Daniel L. Riley, of Hartland, for “Multiple cylinder engine.”

Zoomlion

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY NA, INC., Yof orkville, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11603643 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2020) developed by three inventors including Erik Goslawski, of Burlington, for “Combination tie down lug and step riser.”

Inter-Med Inc.

INTER-MED, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11602759 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2019) developed by John Baeten, of Muskego, and Alexander D. Johnson, of Mount Pleasant, for “Universal minimal waste dispensing tip.”