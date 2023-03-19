Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11598122 B2, initially filed May 8, 2020) developed by William T. Sharp, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Door lock mechanism.”

Milwaukee Electric

MILWAUKEE ELECTRIC TOOL CORPORATION, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11599093 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by six inventors John S. Dey, IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Alex Huber, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Matthew J. Mergener, Mequon, Wisconsin; Burtrom L. Stampfl, Bristol, Wisconsin; Stephen Matson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Timothy R. Obermann, Waukesa, Wisconsin, for “User interface for tool configuration and data capture.”

Bristol inventor

Three inventors including Jiying Zhao, of Bristol, Wisconsin; Delin Yan, of Beijing, China; and Jianli Li, of Xi’an, China, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11598392 B2, initially filed July 29, 2021) for “Transmission device, electric vehicle comprising device, and method for driving device.”

Medline Industries

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LP, of Northfield, Ill., has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0979927 S1, initially filed Dec. 21, 2021) developed by four inventors including Joseph Bryzek, Jr., of Kenosha; Paige Wexler, of Highland Park, Ill.; Angela Zuick, of Northlake, Ill.; and Courtney Mercurio, of Schaumburg, Ill., for “Personal care kit.”

S.C. Johnson

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0980074 S1, initially filed July 13, 2021) developed by three inventors including Paul E. Furner, of Racine; Brian T. Davis, of Burlington; and Graham C. Hufton, of New York, New York, for “Container.”