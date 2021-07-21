Peter Jackel: Finally, the Bucks provide a shot in the arm for Milwaukee

Jon Horst Horst

That was never more evident than last November, when Horst gave up Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three No. 1 draft choices for Jrue Holiday. Did he overpay for a then-30-year-old veteran? Not at all when you consider that the Bucks probably wouldn't have become champions without Holiday.

Say what you will about Aaron Rodgers and the petulant stance he has had with the Packers for the past three months. Like Antetokounmpo, Rodgers' position is along the lines of: "Hey, I'm a generational talent. Give me everything you can to help me win championships while I'm here."

The Bucks satisfied Antetokounmpo in this regard, just as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with Tom Brady during their Super Bowl championship run last season. The Packers obviously have not with Rodgers, and they've been paying the price since April.

As for the Bucks, they're celebrating their first NBA championship in a half-century, and it's almost as if good fortune has been working in their favor.

That was certainly true when they held on against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After losing the first two games of the series, the Bucks had just enough to come back with Kyrie Irving out and James Harden compromised.