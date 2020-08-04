Peter Jackel: It's time to push the pause button

And there is no end in sight.

No, the games do not have to go on, as therapeutic as so many of us certainly find them to be through these tough times. The focus just has to be on our collective well-being and nothing else.

As of now, the start of the high school football season has been pushed back into September, but I don’t know what purpose that serves. It’s not as if this pandemic is going to go away between now and then.

Other school districts have made the agonizing choice to not only cancel football, but all fall sports. Just last Thursday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced that it will not offer sports this fall.

That has to be the only decision for everyone. It may not be the popular one, but it’s the only one.

I feel for the kids who will lose out on the opportunity to do something they love. And for so many of the seniors this school year, this will be their last chance.

But high school is just the start for them. Let’s make sure these kids are healthy as they are sent into the real world.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Racine Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.