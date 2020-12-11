Pittman lights it up for Wilmot girls

Thanks to aggressive penetration from junior Kialis Anderson, who led the Falcons with 11 points, Central was able to cut the lead to 10 on multiple occasions in the second half.

But Johnson, who scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, and teammates Sophia Parisi (7-of-10 free throws) and Casey Christiansen (eight points) kept the Falcons at bay.

First-year Central coach Brian Garoutte, who took over the program after three years as a boys varsity assistant, says the talent is there for the 0-2 Falcons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We weren’t ready, and that’s on me,” Garoutte said. “It’s my responsibility to make sure we’re ready to play basketball, and we weren’t. I’m not sure what the reason is. I’ll go back and watch film and re-evaluate things.

“It was Pittman’s night. There’s no question about it. McKenna’s the one you have to watch for. If another girl has a big night, it is what it is. Wilmot, everyone is saying they’re going to have a down year because they lost a lot of girls, but they play a very high-pace game and want to get up in your face defensively. They want you to get out of control and be frazzled.”

Garoutte also said a host of turnovers and missed free throws (1-of-8) in the first half changed the course of the game.