Pittman lights it up for Wilmot girls

PADDOCK LAKE — Kyleigh Pittman has asthma.
That doesn’t sound like the best condition to have when forced to wear a mask while playing basketball.
But the Wilmot senior is taking it in stride.
A young Central squad sat in a zone all night long Friday at home and dared county rival Wilmot to shoot from outside in a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball matchup.
Pittman obliged, and she really couldn’t be stopped.
The sharpshooter canned five 3-pointers, freshman McKenna Johnson led all scorers with 17 points and the Panthers improved to 2-1 with a 51-37 victory over the Falcons.
“I’ve been shooting all week, watching film and knowing they were going to sit in a zone,” Pittman said. “I knew we had to swing the ball around to get an open shot. I was struggling the first two games, so I’m glad I hit some shots. It was a complete team effort.
“I have asthma, and I was a little worried to wear a mask. But it’s getting a little easier.”
Johnson, who as a freshman is already one of the SLC's top players, controlled the offense and was able to exploit Central’s zone, too.
Wilmot led 17-10 after a defensive first half but broke things open in the second half and led by as many as 15 points, maintaining a double-digit advantage throughout the final 18 minutes.
Thanks to aggressive penetration from junior Kialis Anderson, who led the Falcons with 11 points, Central was able to cut the lead to 10 on multiple occasions in the second half.
But Johnson, who scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, and teammates Sophia Parisi (7-of-10 free throws) and Casey Christiansen (eight points) kept the Falcons at bay.
First-year Central coach Brian Garoutte, who took over the program after three years as a boys varsity assistant, says the talent is there for the 0-2 Falcons.
“We weren’t ready, and that’s on me,” Garoutte said. “It’s my responsibility to make sure we’re ready to play basketball, and we weren’t. I’m not sure what the reason is. I’ll go back and watch film and re-evaluate things.
“It was Pittman’s night. There’s no question about it. McKenna’s the one you have to watch for. If another girl has a big night, it is what it is. Wilmot, everyone is saying they’re going to have a down year because they lost a lot of girls, but they play a very high-pace game and want to get up in your face defensively. They want you to get out of control and be frazzled.”
Garoutte also said a host of turnovers and missed free throws (1-of-8) in the first half changed the course of the game.
Home Run Kids 56, Christian Life 22
The Eagles dropped to 0-3 with a non-conference loss Friday night.
Khloe Pulkstenis scored 14 points to lead CLS, Phoebe Manring scored six and Melaney Smith added two.
WILMOT 51, CENTRAL 37
GIRLS
WILMOT (2-1)
Raymond 0 2-4 2, Kendall 0 0-0 0, Parisi 1 7-10 9, Ma. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Horton 0 0-1 0, Mc. Johnson 6 2-5 17, Christiansen 4 0-0 8, Pittman 5 0-0 15. Totals 16, 11-20 51.
CENTRAL (0-2)
Leslie 0 0-2 0, Witt 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 4 2-7 10, Hinze 0 2-2 2, Viirre 1 1-1 3, Adams 0 0-0 0, Kimpler 2 0-0 4, Rynberg 2 0-2 4, Spencer 0 1-2 1, Haubrich 1 0-0 2, Anderson 4 3-4 11,
Halftime—Wilmot 17-10. 3-point goals—Wilmot 8 (Pittman 5, Mc. Johnson 3), Central none. Total fouls—Wilmot 20, Central 19. Fouled out—Ma. Johnson.
