Play-by-play from the 69th Little Leaguers of Kenosha All-Star Game

Here is a play-by-play from the 69th Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12-Year-Old All-Star Game, which was held on June 20 at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.
The American League defeated the National League, 13-7.
The Kenosha News did not receive information from the game until recently, so it is running now.
Rosters
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Co-captains: Henry McTernan and Tino Santarelli.
Co-managers: Brian McTernan and Greg Santarelli.
Coaches: Josh Prybylski and Jeremy Strickland.
Players: Chris Kenesie, Tino Santarelli, Joey Prybylski, Brody Strickland, Ben Blatter, Lucas Tift, Dylan Schnaare, Ashton Scheele, Cooper Ruffner, Dylan Germain, Charlie Guttormsen, Blake Quinones, Nathan Jaffray, Brody Gehrke, Henry McTernan, Corbin Hansler, Jonathan Arnold and Tyler Anderson.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Co-captains: Patrick Davidson and Landon Moreland.
Co-managers: Jed Davidson and Steve Moreland.
Coaches: Brian DiVito and Mike Roehl.
Players: Patrick Davidson, Landon Moreland, Logan DiVito, Braxton Danielson, JD Litkey, Isaiah Barlow, Payton Weide, Jarret Fonk, Carter Allen, Matthew Baumann, Jacob Johnson, Julian Gutierrez, Johnny Roehl, Austin Ballard, Connor Wilson, Brady McGovern, Aiden Kilman and Colin Schwandt.
Prior to the All-Star Game, there was a skills competition for every 12-year-old in the program. The winners were Connor Wilson (running), Logan DiVito (pitching), Chris Kenesie (hitting), Joey Santelli (throwing accuracy) and Chris Kenesie (Home Run Derby and T-Mobile champion).
Here is the play-by-play from the game:
Top 1st
Isaiah Barlow pitching. Chris Kenesie leads off with a single to center field. Tino Santarelli follows with a single to right field. Kenesie scores on a wild pitch. Joey Prybylski is hit by a pitch. Brody Strickland pops out to first. Ben Blatter doubles to right-center, scoring Santarelli and Prybylski. Lucas Tift and Dylan Schnaare are retired in order.
Bottom 1st
Cooper Ruffner pitching. Patrick Davidson and Landon Moreland strike out. Logan DiVito flies out to left to end the inning.
American 2, National 0
Top 2nd
Landon Moreland pitching. Ashton Scheele grounds out to the pitcher. Cooper Ruffner walks and scores on a passed ball. Kenesie doubles to right and is thrown out trying to make it a triple. Santarelli walks. Prybylski grounds into a force play.
Bottom 2nd
Brody Strickland pitching. Braxton Danielson leads off with a single to center, followed by JD Litkey’s single to left. Isaiah Barlow fouls out to first. During Payton Weide’s strike out, Danielson scores on a wild pitch. Jarret Fonk lines out to short to end the inning.
American 3, National 1
Top 3rd
Braxton Danielson pitching. Strickland leads off with a single to center. Blatter walks and Strickland scores on a passed ball. Tift grounds out to third. Schnaare and Scheele strike out to end the inning.
Bottom 3rd
Dylan Schnaare pitching. Carter Allen strikes out. Davidson reaches on an error. Moreland strikes out. DiVito flies out to left.
American 5, National 1
Top 4th
Julian Gutierrez pitching. Dylan Germain strikes out. Charlie Guttormsen singles to left and is thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Blake Quinones singles to center. Nathan Jaffray strikes out.
Bottom 4th
Blake Quinones pitching. Matthew Bauman lines out to the pitcher. Jacob Johnson reaches on an error. Julian Gutierrez walks. Johnny Roehl triples to right, scoring Johnson and Guiterrez. Austin Ballard’s single to center scores Roehl. Connor Wilson strikes out. Brady McGovern ends the inning with a deep fly to center.
American 5, National 4
Top 5th
Johnny Roehl pitching. Brody Gehrke leads off with a walk. Henry McTernan is hit by a pitch. Corbin Hansler strikes out and Gehrke scores on a wild pitch. During Jonathan Arnold’s strikeout, McTernan scores on a passed ball. Tyler Anderson lines a shot to first to end the inning.
Bottom 5th
Nathan Jaffray pitching. Aiden Kilman strikes out. Colin Schwandt grounds out to first. Inning ends with Matthew Baumann grounding out to second.
American 7, National 4
Top 6th
Matthew Baumann pitching. Germain singles to right. Guttormsen walks. Quinones singles to center, scoring Germain. Jaffray smashes a three-run homer to right, scoring Guttormsen and Quinones. Gehrke strikes out. McTernan singles to left. Hansler is hit by a pitch. Arnold strikes out. Anderson ends the inning by grounding out to the pitcher.
Bottom 6th
Jonathan Arnold pitching. Johnson flies out to right. Gutierrez is hit by a pitch. Roehl and Ballard each ground into fielder’s choice to end the inning.
American 11, National 4
Top 7th
Patrick Davidson pitching. Kenesie leads off with a single to left. Blatter flies out to center. Prybylski walks. Quinones hits a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring Kenesie. Gehrke flies out to right to end the inning.
Bottom 7th
Joey Prybylski pitching. Davidson singles to center. Danielson fouls out to first. Davidson scores on DiVito’s groundout to short. Roehl pops out to the second to end the inning.
American 12, National 5
Top 8th
Logan DiVito pitching. Ruffner grounds out to the pitcher. Hansler reaches on an error. Scheele and Arnold walk, Hansler scores on a passed ball. Kenesie reaches on a fielder’s choice. The inning ends with Jaffray striking out.
Bottom 8th
Tino Santarelli pitching. Litkey leads off with a walk and scores on a passed ball. Moreland flies out to center. Weide, Killman and Fonk walk. Weide is out at the plate on a wild pitch. Kilman scores on a passed ball. Davidson strikes out to end the inning.