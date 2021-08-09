Play-by-play from the 69th Little Leaguers of Kenosha All-Star Game

Bottom 6th

Jonathan Arnold pitching. Johnson flies out to right. Gutierrez is hit by a pitch. Roehl and Ballard each ground into fielder’s choice to end the inning.

American 11, National 4

Top 7th

Patrick Davidson pitching. Kenesie leads off with a single to left. Blatter flies out to center. Prybylski walks. Quinones hits a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring Kenesie. Gehrke flies out to right to end the inning.

Bottom 7th

Joey Prybylski pitching. Davidson singles to center. Danielson fouls out to first. Davidson scores on DiVito’s groundout to short. Roehl pops out to the second to end the inning.

American 12, National 5

Top 8th

Logan DiVito pitching. Ruffner grounds out to the pitcher. Hansler reaches on an error. Scheele and Arnold walk, Hansler scores on a passed ball. Kenesie reaches on a fielder’s choice. The inning ends with Jaffray striking out.

Bottom 8th