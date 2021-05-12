Pleasant Prairie driving range open for business Thursday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pineway Golf Company Driving Range, located at the former Transcendental Golf, 1621 116th St., is officially open for business Thursday.

New owner Ben Gordon said the range, formerly owned by Jack Thomsen, will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The range will be closed Mondays.

Golf balls and clubs for rent and lessons will be available soon, Gordon said.

In addition, Gordon said he's working on organizing group lessons for kids ages 6 to 18 that will begin next month, along with other events such as a long-drive contest and a closest-to-the-pin contest.

Gordon, 23, a Tremper graduate who will earn a history degree from UW-Parkside this month, is renting the property from the new owner. Thomsen owned and operated the range from 1976 until he died in February 2020 at age 82.

The chance to own the range, where he once took lessons from Thomsen as a young boy, was too good to pass up, Gordon said last month after the village's Plan Commission approved his request for a conditional use permit, along with site and operational plans.