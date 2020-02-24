Porcaro taking over as Kingfish manager

For just the second time in its existence, the Kenosha Kingfish will have a new manager in 2020.

General Manager Doug Gole announced Monday that Mike Porcaro has been hired to replace former skipper Duffy Dyer, who had been the manager in the Kingfish's first six seasons.

Porcaro is no stranger to the area, as he was born and raised in Racine, is a Burlington High School graduate and both played and coached in the Northwoods League with the Eau Claire Express.

"I am very honored to be the manager of the Kenosha Kingfish," Porcaro said. "I am extremely appreciative of this opportunity and look forward to putting a great product on the field for the Kenosha community. I grew up 17 minutes from Simmons Field, and it's such a privilege to now be taking the field as the manager of the Kingfish."

Gole said he's excited to bring Porcaro into the fold.

"Mike has impressed people throughout his career," Gole said in a press release. "He came into this hiring process with a number of strong references in the baseball community. You sit down with him, and you understand why.