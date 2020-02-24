Porcaro taking over as Kingfish manager

For just the second time in its existence, the Kenosha Kingfish will have a new manager in 2020.
General Manager Doug Gole announced Monday that Mike Porcaro has been hired to replace former skipper Duffy Dyer, who had been the manager in the Kingfish's first six seasons.
Porcaro is no stranger to the area, as he was born and raised in Racine, is a Burlington High School graduate and both played and coached in the Northwoods League with the Eau Claire Express.
"I am very honored to be the manager of the Kenosha Kingfish," Porcaro said. "I am extremely appreciative of this opportunity and look forward to putting a great product on the field for the Kenosha community. I grew up 17 minutes from Simmons Field, and it's such a privilege to now be taking the field as the manager of the Kingfish."
Gole said he's excited to bring Porcaro into the fold.
"Mike has impressed people throughout his career," Gole said in a press release. "He came into this hiring process with a number of strong references in the baseball community. You sit down with him, and you understand why.
"I think he will provide the kind of atmosphere in the clubhouse that players will thrive in. Can't wait to see what the Kingfish can do this summer under his leadership."
Porcaro, who currently is the associate head baseball coach/recruiting coordinator at Milwaukee School of Engineering, played for the Express in 2013 and 2014 and served as that team's bench coach in 2015.
He knows Simmons Field well.
"I played 50 games on that field in my career," Porcaro said. "I remember what it looked like before the Kingfish came to town. It's exciting to be a part of this and to be doing it with such a great organization."
Porcaro is entering his fourth season at MSOE. In his first year with the school, he focused on hitting and infielders before he was elevated to associate head coach.
After high school, Porcaro played at UW-Milwaukee, where he was an All-American and was named the Horizon League Player of the Year after his sophomore season. He also received honorable mention recognition on the Louisville Slugger All-American squad, the first Panther to earn that honor.
Porcaro, a 2015 UWM graduate, was a journalism and mass communication major and was a Horizon League Academic Honor Roll recipient all four years.
At Burlington, Porcaro was a second-team All-Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, first-team All-WBCA All-District and first team All-Southern Lakes selection as a senior. He also was twice named first team All-County by the Racine Journal Times and to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel All-Area team as a senior.
The Kingfish open play in 2020 on May 26 against the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits.
Dyer's career
The team announced in November that Dyer wouldn't return this spring.
In six seasons at the helm, Dyer was 226-205, including a 4-1 overall record in the playoffs and the Northwoods League championship in 2015.
As a professional baseball player, Dyer was a member of the famed 1969 "Miracle Mets" team that won the World Series. He was drafted ninth overall by the New York Mets in 1966 and spent 14 years in the league, with other stints in Pittsburgh, Montreal and Detroit.
After his playing days ended, Dyer coached with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics.
Dan Truttschel