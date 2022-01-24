Prep basketball: Big second half lifts Tremper boys

Behind Jalani Hudnall's 25 points, the Tremper boys basketball team erased a four-point deficit Saturday in a big way.

And by the time the buzzer sounded, the Trojans had a solid 10-point nonconference victory to their credit.

Tremper trailed 39-35 to Milwaukee Riverside at the intermission, but enjoyed a 42-28 advantage in the second half en route to a 77-67 victory at the Grafton Showcase.

With the win, the Trojans improved to 6-7 overall.

Josh Krueger had 19 points to go with Hudnall's 25, followed by Will Starks with 16 and Tyler Thompson with eight.

Tremper travels Tuesday to Bradford for a 7 p.m. Southeast Conference matchup with the crosstown rival Red Devils.

Central 67, Waukesha West 63, 2 OT

Jack Rose scored 33 points to lead the Falcons to the four-point victory Saturday over the visiting Wolverines.

Central (11-2) trailed by five points at halftime, but rallied to force the extra session.

Kenny Garth added 17 points for the Falcons, followed by Wyatt Anderson with eight and Devin Griffin with seven.

Girls basketball

Bradford 68, Badger 54

The visiting Red Devils turned a three-point lead into a commanding 14-point victory with a big second half Saturday in Lake Geneva.

Nevaeh Thomas led Bradford (10-4) with 26 points, followed by Syderah Farmer with 16 and Iyanna Green with seven. Haley Christianson and Angela Parker each chipped in with six points for the Red Devils.

