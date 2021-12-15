Prep basketball roundup: Central girls continue hot start

The Central girls basketball team continued its hot start to the season Tuesday night.

Central improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference — its best start since the 2009-10 campaign — with a dominating 56-30 victory over visiting Burlington.

The Falcons built a 25-14 lead at the intermission, then outscored the Demons by 15 points in the final 18 minutes to cruise to the win.

Reese Rynberg led three Falcons in double figures with 16 points, followed by Ellie Reynolds with 12 and Evie Hinze with 11.

Brooke Wright led Burlington (3-5, 0-4) with five points.

Wilmot 69, Delavan-Darien 38

The host Panthers built a commanding 34-13 halftime lead and rolled to the 31-point SLC victory to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

McKenna and Madelyn Johnson led Wilmot with 21 and 20 points, respectively, followed by Jasmine Delaney with 10 and Jade Klahs and Ali Beagle each with six.

Delavan (1-5, 0-4) was led by Addison Stallings with 14 points.

Thomas More 64, Shoreland Lutheran 45

The Pacers fell to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the Metro Classic Conference with the home loss.

Shoreland trailed by just four points at halftime, but were outscored, 41-26, in the second half.

Amanda Heusterberg led the Pacers with 13 points, followed by Shay Lange with 11 and Anna Koestler with eight. Julia Heathcock chipped in with six.

Thomas More (3-4, 1-3) was led by Mia Benetti's 22 points and Erin Isabell's 20.

Home Run Kids 75, Christian Life 49

Audrey Heiring had 18 points and three rebounds, while Khole Pulkstenis had 11 for the Eagles in the nonconference loss.

Boys basketball

Central 72, Elkhorn 36

The visiting Falcons jumped out to a commanding 45-16 halftime lead to roll past the Elks and improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SLC.

Jack Rose led the way with 18 points, followed by Kenny Garth with 10, Alex Sippy with nine, Devin Griffin with eight and John Kinzler and Wyatt Anderson with seven apiece.

Elkhorn (1-5, 1-1) was led by Carter Kammes, who had 14 points.

Burlington 62, Wilmot 48

The host Demons broke open a 31-29 halftime score with a 31-19 second-half advantage to send the Panthers to the SLC setback.

Wilmot (0-5, 0-2) was led by Kade Frisby's 16 points, followed by Anthony Corona with 15 and Christian Irslinger with eight. The Panthers made seven 3-pointers, three by Frisby and two each by Irslinger and Corona.

Burlington's Connor Roffers made seven 3-pointers, en route to a game-high 27 points to lead the Demons (2-1, 2-0).

St. Catherine's 55, St. Joseph 46

The visiting Lancers, ranked fifth in the latest WisSports.net Division-4 poll, trailed by 17 points at halftime, and that was the difference.

Andrew Alia led St. Joseph with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, followed by Caiden Leece with 11 points and Matthew Schulte with eight.

Domonic Pitts led St. Catherine's (5-2, 3-0), the reigning Division-3 state champions, with 18 points.

University School Milwaukee 69, Christian Life 38

The Eagles fell to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Midwest Conference with the road loss Tuesday night.

Christian Life trailed, 45-13, at halftime and never recovered.

Sam Jennings led the Eagles with 15 points, while Mason Gardner had 10.

