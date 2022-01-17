Prep basketball roundup: Lancers rally past Dominican

With a huge showdown Tuesday night that will have big-time Metro Classic Conference implications, the last thing the St. Joseph boys basketball team could afford Saturday was a letdown.

And it took a furious second-half rally, but that's just what the Lancers did.

St. Joseph's Andrew Alia put up monster numbers with 38 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Lancers to an 86-77 win over visiting Whitefish Bay Dominican.

The victory improved St. Joseph, ranked seventh in Division-4 by WisSports.net, to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the MCC. The Lancers trail Saint Thomas More (12-1, 6-0) in the conference standings.

St. Joseph hosts Thomas More, ranked fifth in Division-3, Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The Lancers trailed Dominican, 49-49, at halftime, but outscored the Knights by 18 points in the second half to pull out the win.

"Great conference win," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "It was a game that showed we have perseverance, being down double digits, and continuing to fight back and close out the game on the defensive end. Very proud of our boys."

Eric Kenesie knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for the Lancers, while Caiden Leece had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Luke Schuler chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Tremper 65, Chicago Hope Academy 61

Oak Creek 69, Tremper 58

The Trojans split two games during the weekend, closing with the four-point nonconference win over visiting Chicago Hope Academy on Saturday.

Will Starks led Tremper (5-7) with 20 points, followed by Jalani Hudnall with 19, Carson Nye with 10 and Josh Krueger with eight.

The Trojans fell to 2-4 in the Southeast Conference the previous night with the loss to the visiting Knights. Hudnall led the way with 17 points, followed by Krueger with 14 and Joey Stone and Starks with seven.

Pewaukee 79, Central 35

In a battle of top-10 Division-2 teams, Pewaukee, the defending WIAA Division-2 state champion, built a 34-10 halftime lead to knock off the visiting Falcons on Saturday.

Central, ranked seventh by WisSports.net, was led by Jack Rose's 10 points, Wyatt Anderson's eight and Kenny Garth's five.

The Pirates, ranked second, were led by Nick Janowski, who poured in 34 points, including seven 3-pointers. Janowski, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, currently is ranked 27th nationally in the class of 2024.

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 48, Dominican 43

The Lancers overcame a three-point halftime deficit and pulled away in the second half Friday night to improve to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the MCC.

Dominican made a game of it late, as it cut a 10-point deficit to just four, but couldn't get any closer.

"Our ladies held on and made the right decisions down the stretch to secure the victory," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said.

Deja Rivers led the way with 17 points and six rebounds, followed by Ava Rizzitano with 11 points and five steals and Arianna Jenkins with 10 points.

Christian Life 46, St. Francis 41

Audrey Heiring led the Eagles (7-6, 2-4 Midwest Classic Conference) with 12 points, while Sara Barbaro and Tori Villarreal each had eight to lead a comeback victory Saturday.

Christian Life trailed by seven points at halftime before it rallied to pick up the win.

Dan Truttschel

