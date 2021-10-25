Prep girls volleyball roundup: Christian Life, Central win regional titles

Statistical leaders for St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran were not provided to the News.

Division-1

Central 3, Janesville Craig 1

The fifth-seeded Falcons earned a regional title Saturday with a 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18 win at fourth-seeded Janesville Craig to improve to 20-14 and advance to this week's sectional round.

Central travels to Beloit Memorial on Thursday for a 5 p.m. matchup against top-seeded Burlington. The Demons, ranked fifth in Division-1, moved on with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 win over eighth-seeded Oregon.

The winner Thursday faces either second-seeded Fort Atkinson or third-seeded Waterford in the sectional final Saturday at Beloit Memorial.

Leading the Falcons were Lauren Foerster (27 kills, four aces, nine digs), Sydney Selburg (44 assists, three aces), Lindsay Piktel (11 kills) and Shelby Fabbri (four aces, five digs).

"We won the serve and pass game (Saturday)," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We passed very well, which allowed us to run our offense effectively. Janesville made some in-game adjustments and had some strong offensive weapons that we were able to minimize with our serving.