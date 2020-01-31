Prep roundup: Bradford boys edge Franklin

A Southeast Conference showdown with league-leader Racine Case is looming for the Bradford boys basketball team.

And the Red Devils made sure that game in a little more than two weeks still has meaning.

Bradford outlasted visiting Franklin, 52-51, on Friday night to stay within a game of Racine Case atop the SEC standings.

The win improved the Red Devils to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Case beat Oak Creek, 69-65, on Friday to improve to 8-2. Bradford travels to Case on Feb. 18.

Jaren Carlino led three Red Devils in double figures with 16 points, followed by Jashon Lee with 14 and Max Glass with 13. Elliott Harris led Franklin (8-9, 5-5) with 19 points.

Wilmot 76, Delavan-Darien 64

The Wilmot duo of Kevin Sandman and London Glass combined for 57 points to lead the Panthers to the Southern Lakes Conference road victory.

Sandman led Wilmot (6-8, 4-5) with 29 points, while Glass added 28 and Jared Camp 14. The Panthers led by six points at halftime.

Oliver Hetzel led Delavan (2-12, 1-7) with 21 points.

Burlington 55, Central 49