Prep roundup: Bradford boys edge Franklin

A Southeast Conference showdown with league-leader Racine Case is looming for the Bradford boys basketball team.
And the Red Devils made sure that game in a little more than two weeks still has meaning.
Bradford outlasted visiting Franklin, 52-51, on Friday night to stay within a game of Racine Case atop the SEC standings.
The win improved the Red Devils to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Case beat Oak Creek, 69-65, on Friday to improve to 8-2. Bradford travels to Case on Feb. 18.
Jaren Carlino led three Red Devils in double figures with 16 points, followed by Jashon Lee with 14 and Max Glass with 13. Elliott Harris led Franklin (8-9, 5-5) with 19 points.
Wilmot 76, Delavan-Darien 64
The Wilmot duo of Kevin Sandman and London Glass combined for 57 points to lead the Panthers to the Southern Lakes Conference road victory.
Sandman led Wilmot (6-8, 4-5) with 29 points, while Glass added 28 and Jared Camp 14. The Panthers led by six points at halftime.
Oliver Hetzel led Delavan (2-12, 1-7) with 21 points.
Burlington 55, Central 49
The visiting Falcons dropped a game behind in the SLC race with the six-point loss at Burlington.
Central (9-7, 7-2) held a 25-18 lead at halftime before the Demons rallied.
Jack Rose led the Falcons with 21 points. Joey Berezowitz had a team-high 18 for Burlington (8-8, 5-4).
Elkhorn, which beat Central earlier in the week, posted a 53-46 win over Waterford to improve to 8-1 in the SLC.
Girls basketball
Franklin 71, Bradford 41
The host Sabers held a 32-19 halftime lead en route to the SEC victory.
Nevaeh Thomas led Bradford (9-9, 5-6) with 20 points, followed by Syderah Farmer with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Olivia Rangel led Franklin (12-5, 10-1) with 22 points.
Racine Lutheran 70, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Racine Lutheran's Caroline Strande broke the all-time Racine County scoring record with a 44-point outburst to lead the Hawks past the visiting Pacers in Metro Classic Conference action.
Strande moved in front of former Horlick star Sonja Henning, who set the record of 2,236 points 33 years ago.
Lauren Heathcock led Shoreland Lutheran (5-11, 5-6) with 13 points, followed by Sarah Koestler and Shay Lange with nine apiece.
Racine Lutheran, ranked second in Division-4 by WisSports.net, improved to 16-0 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
Elkhorn 41, Central 24
In action Thursday, the visiting Falcons fell behind by seven points at halftime and couldn't recover in the SLC setback.
Ellie Reynolds led Central (7-9, 4-5) with eight points.
Dan Truttschel