Prep roundup: Bradford boys rally to home win

The Bradford boys basketball team found themselves with a 10-point deficit at halftime Monday night.

But a 40-point second half quickly put those struggles in the rearview mirror.

Bradford trailed, 33-23, at the intermission to visiting Milwaukee Riverside, but outscored the Tigers, 40-28, in the final 18 minutes for a 63-61 nonconference victory.

The win improved the Red Devils to 2-1 overall.

Jamisen Young and Jalen Carlino each had 17 points for Bradford, while Keviyon Price added 16. Carlino knocked down four of the Red Devils' five 3-pointers in the win.

Girls basketball

Badger 66, Tremper 56

Tremper junior Aliana Brown poured in a game-high 30 points, on the heels of a 29-point effort Saturday, but it wasn't enough for the host Trojans in the 10-point nonconference setback.

Badger, led by Kyleigh Freeman's 18 points, held a 28-21 halftime lead that proved to be too much for the Trojans to overcome.

Emily Giese added 18 points for Tremper, which fell to 1-5 overall.

"Tough loss," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "Have to give Badger credit for coming in and playing tough. We are working hard and will continue to grow from this."

Racine Case 44, Central 38

The visiting Falcons trailed by just three points at halftime, but Case built on that lead in the second half en route to the nonconference win.

Jennifer Pazdernik led Central (5-2) with 10 points, followed by Ellie Reynolds with nine and Evie Hinze with seven.

Dan Truttschel

