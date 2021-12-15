Prep roundup: Bradford wrestlers win crosstown battle

Just five matches were contested Tuesday night in the annual crosstown matchup between the Bradford and Tremper wrestling squads.

And while Tremper picked up wins in three of those contests, it was Bradford that was on top at the end.

Bradford's Corbin Ramos and Thomas Reilly won matches at 152 and 195 pounds, respectively, while Tremper's Connor Crawford (120), Rory Dutton (126) and Nathan Johnson (138) were victorious for the Trojans, but the end result came down to forfeits.

The Red Devils picked up 30 points via forfeit en route to the 40-25 dual meet victory at Tremper. The Trojans received 12 points with two forfeits, and the teams exchanged double forfeits at two weight classes.

Ramos earned a pinfall victory in just 25 seconds over Tremper's Ryson Nelson, with the Red Devils' other win on the mat coming from Reilly, who earned a major decision, 10-2 win over Tyler Hansen.

For the Trojans, Crawford beat Jared Villalobos by major decision, 16-5, while Dutton earned a 13-6 decision over Emilio Jaimes. Johnson picked up the third win with a pin over Talib Young in 1:35.

Gymnastics

Mukwonago Triangular

The Wilmot-Union Grove-Williams Bay gymnastics squad tallied 121.850 points to finish behind Mukwonago-Kettle Moraine's 132.200 and Burlington-Badger-Waterford's 125.350 on Tuesday night.

Leeza Patterson led Wilmot-Union Grove-Williams Bay with a second-place effort on the floor (9.375), third on the bars (8.750) and in the all-around (34.575), fourth on the beam (8.350) and fifth on the vault (8.100).

The other top-five effort came from Adelle Polzin on the vault (8.100) and in the all-around (30.975).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0