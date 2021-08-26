Prep roundup: Central's Walker sets school girls golf mark

The Walker twins had quite the day on the golf course Wednesday afternoon.

And for Central's Kylie Walker, the outing at Morningstar Golf Course was extra special.

Walker, a sophomore, fired a round of six-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors, break her own school record by six strokes and led the Falcons to the overall team title at the 18-team Mukwonago Invitational.

Katelyn Walker was second behind her sister with a round of 73, followed by Chloe Brown with a 79, Elle O'Reilly with an 82 and Carly Lois with a 93.

The record-setting mark certainly stole the show, Central coach Ryan Dahl said.

"She was obviously very excited and had about a 12-footer for birdie on the last hole, and when she made that to shoot 66, gave a big fist pump, ran off and gave her sister and mom and dad a big hug," Dahl said. "She already owned the school record, which was 72, so this was a big jump to get down to 66.

"She is a kid, that once she makes a birdie or two, she can get on a roll and play some really good golf."

Dahl said Walker had solid shot placement throughout her round.