Prep roundup: Central's Walker sets school girls golf mark

The Walker twins had quite the day on the golf course Wednesday afternoon.
And for Central's Kylie Walker, the outing at Morningstar Golf Course was extra special.
Walker, a sophomore, fired a round of six-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors, break her own school record by six strokes and led the Falcons to the overall team title at the 18-team Mukwonago Invitational.
Katelyn Walker was second behind her sister with a round of 73, followed by Chloe Brown with a 79, Elle O'Reilly with an 82 and Carly Lois with a 93.
The record-setting mark certainly stole the show, Central coach Ryan Dahl said.
"She was obviously very excited and had about a 12-footer for birdie on the last hole, and when she made that to shoot 66, gave a big fist pump, ran off and gave her sister and mom and dad a big hug," Dahl said. "She already owned the school record, which was 72, so this was a big jump to get down to 66.
"She is a kid, that once she makes a birdie or two, she can get on a roll and play some really good golf."
Dahl said Walker had solid shot placement throughout her round.
"She knew when to take risks and when to lay back out of trouble and play for par," he said. "She hit a lot of good iron shots into greens, and it also helped that she made three or four 30-foot putts, too."
Central finished nine strokes ahead of second place Sussex Hamilton's 309 and Franklin's 323. Mukwonago was fourth with a 343, followed by Brookfield with a 346.
"Shooting 300 as a team is an incredible number," Dahl said. "The competition was pretty good (Wednesday), and for them to post that number on a course they have never seen was very impressive. The practice time they have all put in is really starting to pay off for them."
Boys soccer
Central 2, Indian Trail 2
The Falcons trailed the Hawks, 1-0, at halftime Wednesday night in a match played at Ameche Field, but forced the tie with two goals by Marcos Lowe in the second half.
Lowe scored off an assist by Chris Garcia at the 57-minute mark, then added an unassisted goal 10 minutes later to give the Falcons the lead. Indian Trail knotted things at 2-2 with six minutes left.
"Well take a draw," Central coach Jon Kao said. "We were able to string together some promising moments and create some solid chances.
"Petar Minic and Ryan Dryer both nearly had goals in the first half. That freed Marcos to do some work, and he made good use of his chances. Putting in two (goals) against a quality opponent is a good confidence boost to start the season."
Individual scorers from Indian Trail were not provided to the News.
Girls volleyball
Burlington Invitational
Tremper posted a 2-2 record at the 12-team tournament Wednesday.
The Trojans opened pool play with a 13-25, 25-20, 15-13 win over Greenfield, then fell to Burlington, 25-15, 25-10.
With the split, Tremper moved into the Silver Bracket, where it beat Fort Atkinson, 25-13, 25-12, but fell to Whitefish Bay in the semifinals, 12-25, 25-23, 9-15.
Burlington won the team title with a 25-19, 25-27, 15-6 win over Sussex Hamilton in a rematch of last year's WIAA Division-1 State Championship match. Hamilton beat the Demons, who have three state crowns to their credit, for the championship a year ago.
Boys volleyball
St. Catherine's triangular
Bradford opened its season with matches against Racine St. Catherine's and Shorewood. Final scores were not provided to the News.
Leaders for the Red Devils included Emilio Jaimes (seven digs), Charles Pryse (five digs), Gino Tovar (four kills) and Kyle Larsen (four kills).
"We are a very young and inexperienced team with a lot of heart and desire to get better," Bradford coach Evan Winter said. "We faced great competition and got better from it. I am looking forward to helping these boys hone and refine their athletic abilities."