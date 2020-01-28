Prep roundup: CLS wrestlers roll past Hawks

Led by nine victories on the mat, the Christian Life wrestling team cruised to a non-conference victory Tuesday night over crosstown rival Indian Trail.
Picking up pinfall victories for the Eagles, ranked 10th in Division-3 by wiwrestling.com, were Troy Dolphin (120 pounds) over Kyle Hart; Nathan Calabrese (126) over Lexi Karls; Javis Pinter (132) over Tyler Wilson; Kade Pinter (138) over Luke Hogan; Logan Houston (152) over Ethan Sanchez; Carl Travis (170) over Juan Prieto; Isaiah Hernandez (220) over James Townsend; and Evan Grubbs (285) over Mason Kochersperger.
Christian Life also had a 15-8 victory by Ben Gutierez at 195 over Indian Trail’s Daidian Cruz and a forfeit at 160.
“Our kids were very pumped up for this match,” Christian Life coach Tim Pinter said. “They kept very cool and aggressive heads in their matches, transitioning from move-to-move very well. That flow is what made the difference tonight against a very tough and well-trained ITA team.”
Winning matches for Indian Trail were Alex Basken (106), by pin over Luke Mezatis; Thalia Sullivan (113), 11-7 over Christian St. John; Cole Nelson (145), 12-4 over Sam Wilson; and Dylan Connell (182), by pin over Alex Yang.
Boys basketball
Burlington 58, Wilmot 49
The visiting Demons held a slim four-point lead at halftime but added to that advantage in the final 18 minutes to pick up the Southern Lakes Conference victory.
London Glass led Wilmot (5-8, 3-5) with 16 points, followed by Kevin Sandman with 11, Cy Turner with eight and Jared Camp with seven.
Burlington (7-8, 4-4) was led by Dylan Runkel’s 30-point, 18-rebound effort, while Danny Kniep chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.
Greendale Martin Luther 59, Shoreland Lutheran 45
The visiting Pacers fell behind by 12 points at halftime en route to the Metro Classic Conference setback.
Quentin Bolton led Shoreland (4-9, 1-8) with 18 points, followed by Sawyer Smith with 12 and Brandon Freitag with six.
Martin Luther (11-3, 7-2), ranked 10th in Division-3 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll, was led by Demerius Shakur’s 16 points.
Racine St. Catherine’s 77, St. Joseph 51
The host Angels, the top-ranked team in Division-3, jumped out to a 30-18 halftime lead and never looked back in the Metro Classic victory. Caiden Lecce led St. Joseph (4-10, 3-6) with 10 points, followed by Matt Schulte with nine and Caden Tolefree, Joey Feudner and Andrew Alia each with seven.
“Our coaching staff was pleased with the way our players came out to start the game,” St. Joseph coach Brandon Morris said. “They met the challenges we set for them.
“Against a state-ranked, unbeaten St. Cat’s team, there are things that our players did well tonight against the best team in the state, and there are things that we have to get better at. We will continue to grow, continue to develop, and we will keep getting better every day.”
St. Catherine’s (15-0, 9-0) was led by Tyrese Hunter’s 23 points.
Girls basketball
Bradford 58, Burlington 36
The Red Devils’ Nevaeh Thomas led four girls in double figures with 16 points, as Bradford cruised to the non-conference victory.
Thomas also had eight rebounds and four steals for Bradford (9-8), followed by Syderah Farmer with 13 points and nine rebounds, Jordyn Brown with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Haley Christianson with 12 points.
Cora Anderson led Burlington (1-14) with 10 points.
St. Joseph 75, Racine St. Catherine’s 56
The visiting Lancers fell behind by 10 points early but chipped away at the deficit and eventually cruised to the Metro Classic win.
Jayden Hill led St. Joseph (10-5, 6-4) with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and five assists, followed by Elizabeth Alia with 18 points and Katie Matrise with 17 points.
“Our team is headed in the right direction,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “We’re getting double figures from three, four and sometimes five girls now, and we’re there to help each other defensively.”
St. Catherine’s fell to 2-12 and 1-9 in the conference.
Racine Horlick 82, Wilmot 80
Karina Leber scored 24 points, but the visiting Panthers dropped the non-conference nail-biter Monday night.
Julia Hickey made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Wilmot (7-7), Madelyn Johnson scored 13, Kenzi Ketterhagen added 11 and Sophia Parisi chipped in 10.
Olivia Pitrof scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Rebels (5-11).
Lake Geneva Badger 67, Tremper 46
The visiting Trojans dropped the non-conference decision Monday night to fall to 3-14.
Brooke Clements scored 19 points to lead Tremper, while Brianna Pacetti added 13.
Moira Fahey scored 19 points to pace the Badgers, who improved to 11-4.
Christian Life 46, Salam School 27
Adeline Fredrick notched 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Eagles to a non-conference victory Monday night. Elena Smith tallied 13 points and eight steals for CLS (9-7), and Catherine Montgomery had four points and nine boards.
Dan Truttschel and
Mike Johnson