Prep roundup: ITA boys volleyball wins SEC crown

Just three days after it completed a perfect run through the Southeast Conference regular season, the Indian Trail boys volleyball team made it a clean sweep at Saturday's SEC Tournament at Racine Park.
Indian Trail posted wins over Racine Park (25-12, 25-20), Racine Horlick (25-9, 25-16) and Franklin (25-22, 27-25).
The Hawks last won the conference tournament in 2018, the last time they advanced to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament.
"Our boys made it their goal to go undefeated during the season in conference, and we were able to make that goal a reality (Saturday)," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "I'm proud of the way everyone stepped up and helped the program achieve this amazing accomplishment."
Leading the way were senior setter Zander Feudner (70 assists, four aces), junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson (28 kills), senior middle hitter Vincent Truong (five blocks) and junior libero Jackson Tirado (21 digs).
"The official stat sheet won't show it, but we were able to win most of our matches by serving stronger and passing better than our opponents this weekend," Sharkey said. "Our passers (Tirado, Wilhelmson and senior Jack Esser) kept us in system and made Zander's job easier all throughout the day."
Next up for Indian Trail is the WIAA postseason. The Hawks host the winner of Racine St. Catherine's/Tremper in the sectional semifinal Oct. 26.
Cross country
Metro Classic Conference Meet
The St. Joseph boys and Shoreland Lutheran girls each finished second overall Saturday at UW-Parkside.
Aidan Mullen led the St. Joseph boys in fifth place (18:54.4), followed by Ethan Esposito, seventh (18:54.6); Everett Russert, eighth (18:58); Thomas Dippel, 20th (20:14.8); and Joey Beirne, 21st (20:28.2)/
Shoreland's effort was led by Asher Patterson, who was 12th (19:42.5), followed by Nathaniel Groth, 13th (19:46.9); Angel Ayala, 15th (20:02.3); Izaiah Roozen, 24th (20:32.6); and Josiah Hutchinson, 28th (20:49.6).
Racine Prairie won the team title with 44 points, followed by St. Joseph with 52, Thomas More with 64, Shoreland Lutheran with 82 and Racine Lutheran with 106.
On the girls' side, Shoreland's Tempe Zondag led the local effort in fifth (21:45.3), followed by Alianna Herrera, seventh (21:48.7); Belle Zarling, 15th (23:36.5); Abbie Lange, 19th (24:23.5); and Ella Van Buren, 25th (24:53.6).
Hannah Shibilski led St. Joseph's in 11th (22:47.8), followed by Stella Matteucci, 16th (23:48.1); Abigail Russell, 26th (24:59.3); Hannah Verbsky, 27th (25:00.4); and Alexa Alvarez, 30th (26:20.8).
Catholic Central won the team title with 30 points, followed by Shoreland Lutheran with 59, Racine Prairie with 75, St. Joseph with 96, Racine Lutheran with 103 and Thomas More with 138.
Boys soccer
Central 3, Shoreland Lutheran 0
The visiting Falcons took a 2-0 lead at halftime Saturday afternoon en route to the non-conference victory.
Scoring for Central were Peter Minic, Ryan Dryer and Mike Rasor. Collecting assists were Kyle Martinez and Chris Garcia.
"It was very satisfying to see what we've been working on in practice pay off," Central coach Jon Kao said. "Our ball movement and possession was the best that we've seen in some time.
"We were able to dominate possession and give Shoreland's defense a lot to do. Our attack came from a lot of different directions and allowed many players to contribute."
Also playing well in the win, Kao said, were Max Weis, Dylan Bruni, Jacob Meredith and Austin Dawson.
Christian Life 0, Racine Lutheran 0
The Eagles had just 10 available players and battled host Racine Lutheran to a scoreless tie Friday afternoon.
Kyle Schuman had six saves for the Eagles.
Christian Life coach Alan Krass cited the efforts of defenders Emmett Markesse, Travis Gee, Gabriel Wang and Paul Benjamin.
Dan Truttschel