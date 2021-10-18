Prep roundup: ITA boys volleyball wins SEC crown

Just three days after it completed a perfect run through the Southeast Conference regular season, the Indian Trail boys volleyball team made it a clean sweep at Saturday's SEC Tournament at Racine Park.

Indian Trail posted wins over Racine Park (25-12, 25-20), Racine Horlick (25-9, 25-16) and Franklin (25-22, 27-25).

The Hawks last won the conference tournament in 2018, the last time they advanced to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament.

"Our boys made it their goal to go undefeated during the season in conference, and we were able to make that goal a reality (Saturday)," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "I'm proud of the way everyone stepped up and helped the program achieve this amazing accomplishment."

Leading the way were senior setter Zander Feudner (70 assists, four aces), junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson (28 kills), senior middle hitter Vincent Truong (five blocks) and junior libero Jackson Tirado (21 digs).

"The official stat sheet won't show it, but we were able to win most of our matches by serving stronger and passing better than our opponents this weekend," Sharkey said. "Our passers (Tirado, Wilhelmson and senior Jack Esser) kept us in system and made Zander's job easier all throughout the day."