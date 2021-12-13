Prep roundup: Lancers, Eagles win wrestling invites

The St. Joseph and Christian Life wrestling teams enjoyed plenty of success Saturday.

St. Joseph returned from the 25th annual St. John's Northwestern Military Academy Lancer Invitational with a first-place finish, while Christian Life turned the same trick at the Horicon Duals.

The Lancers had four first-place finishes en route to 148 team points, narrowly ahead of Greendale Martin Luther's 143. Racine St. Catherine's was third with 102 points, followed by St. John's with 86 and Milwaukee Pius with 65.

Winning individual crowns for St. Joseph were Co'Ji Campbell (113), Ivan Porcayo (120), Charles Anderson (138) and Jayden Gordon (160). Finishing second were Adam Davis (170), Ryan Paupore (182) and Marco Matteucci (220).

Danny Vo at 285 pounds and Noah Davis at 145 were third and fourth, respectively. Gordon also was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Christian Life ran the table to a perfect 5-0 record to win the Horicon Duals.

The Eagles posted wins over Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah (46-21), New Holstein (45-13), Laconia (52-18), Waterloo (52-30) and Horicon (45-33).

Winning individual titles with 5-0 marks were Drew Dolphin (106), Troy Dolphin (138), Jordan Luhr (145), Daquavion PInter (195) and Jack Helzer (285).

"Very nice team effort (Saturday)," Christian Life coach Lino Martinez said. "The tougher competition we have had early this season clearly paid off."

Sun Prairie Bob Downing Tournament

Indian Trail finished third in the 20-team event with 503 points, behind Fennimore's 715 and Lodi's 691.

The Hawks had three second-place finishers: Sully Ramos (132), Luke Hogan (152) and London Kizer (195), who each advanced to the finals, but lost in the title matchup.

Karina Torres (106) was fourth, while Jonah Zuzenic (145) was sixth. Hogan and Mitchel Banszak each collected three pins during the tournament.

Whitewater Invitational

Bradford finished seventh overall in the nine-team meet Saturday with 109.5 points. Beloit Turner was first with 190.5 points, followed by Janesville Craig with 182.5 and Milwaukee Riverdale with 182.5.

Corbin Ramos led the Red Devils with a perfect 5-0 record to finish first at 145 pounds. Thomas Reilly (195 pounds) and Angel Martinez (285) pounds both were second overall, while Jared Villalobos (120) and Ethan McClain (285) were third.

Girls basketball

Tremper 56, Racine Horlick 44

Behind Aliana Brown's 29 points, the host Trojans picked up their first win of the season Friday night to improve to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Southeast Conference.

Brown knocked down two 3-pointers en route to her game-high 29-point effort. Emily Giese added 12 points, followed by Josie Tenuta and Madeline Chianello, who both hit two treys and finished with six points.

Tremper led 30-18 at halftime and held on from there.

"We played an overall good game," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "It's nice to get our first win. These ladies have been working extremely hard, and I'm proud of them. This was a total team effort. Defensively, we locked in, and on the offensive end, we took what they gave us."

Racine Case 70, Indian Trail 51

Host Racine Case broke open a 28-28 halftime deadlock with a 42-point effort in the second half to hand the Hawks the SEC setback.

Indian Trail (3-3 overall, 0-2 SEC) was led by Adrianna Gonzalez's 21 points, followed by Taylor Jacobson with nine and Lauryn Johnson with eight.

Gonzalez made five 3-pointers en route to her 21-point effort.

Racine Lutheran 68, Shoreland Lutheran 48

Visiting Racine Lutheran built a 33-23 halftime lead Friday night and pulled away in the second half to send the Pacers to the Metro Classic Conference loss.

Shoreland (3-4, 0-2) was led by Shay Lange's 18 points and Amanda Heusterburg's 17.

Christian Life 42, University Lake School 28

The Eagles improved to 2-2 overall with the 14-point road win Saturday.

Audrey Heiring led the way with 18 points, 16 rebounds and six steals, followed by Faith Bozman with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Melaney Smith added six rebounds, while Aliyah Doerr had seven steals.

Dan Truttschel

