Prep roundup: Lancers snag impressive road win

The St. Joseph boys basketball team earned an impressive road win Friday night.
Led by Andrew Alia’s 20 points, the Lancers emerged with a 70-67 non-conference win at Palmyra-Eagle, which leads the Trailways South Conference.
Alia went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line and also added nine rebounds and three steals.
Matt Schulte scored 13 points for the Lancers (5-10), Caden Tolefree had 11 points and 12 boards, Joey Feudner added 11 points and Caden Lecce chipped in seven points and five rebounds.
Palmyra-Eagle entered the game 12-1 overall and is 8-0 in the Trailways South.
The Lancers have seven regular-season games left, all within the Metro Classic Conference, before the postseason begins.
“It’s always tough to play on the road, and (Friday) night our boys won a tough one in front of a hostile crowd,” St. Joseph coach Brandon Morris said. “As coaches we have been trying to find ways to win the close games, and (Friday) night the boys played tough together, were able to keep their composure, and escaped with a close win on the road.
“We had some solid bench play along with excellent senior leadership, which we will need when faced with close games and adversity.”
Racine Lutheran 84,
Shoreland Lutheran 43
The host Pacers fell behind 40-15 at halftime in the Metro Classic setback Saturday.
Brandon Freitag scored 11 points to lead Shoreland (4-10 overall, 1-9 Metro Classic), Edward McFarland had eight and Sawyer Smith chipped in seven.
Nathan Zawicki scored 22 points to lead the Crusaders (6-8, 4-5).
WrestlingDeerfield Scramble
Christian Life finished in second place in the 17-team event Saturday.
And the Eagles hope to see the team that barely edged them out for first place down the line.
CLS, ranked 10th in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, accrued 665 points. That was just one behind seventh-ranked Random Lake, which finished first.
In last year’s team sectional semifinals, the Rams nipped the Eagles by two points.
“We wrestled well, but we will be seeing these guys in a couple weeks to try and get to the Team State final four,” CLS coach Tim Pinter said after Saturday’s event. “We will be hitting it hard the next few weeks to try and figure out how to not be edged out on that day.”
On Saturday for the Eagles, Troy Dolphin (5-0, 113 pounds), Kade Pinter (5-0, 138), Isaiah Hernandez (5-0, 220) and Javis Pinter (4-1, 126) each claimed first-place individual finishes.
Harley Rivera (3-2, 132), Sam Wilson (3-2, 145), Carl Travis (3-2, 160) and Evan Grubbs (3-2, 185) all finished third.
Hustisford Invitational
St. Joseph totaled 17 points to place 15th in the 15-team event Saturday.
Noah Davis placed fourth at 126 pounds with a 2-2 record for the Lancers.
Boys swimmingRacine Invite
Tremper finished fourth in the 12-team event, held Saturday at Racine Park.
The Trojans scored 206 points, behind Elkhorn (479), Janesville Parker (419) and Burlington (361). Bradford finished ninth with 98 points.
Tremper senior Andrew Knudtson finished third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.23 seconds) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (53.91).
Knudtson was also on the Trojans’ 400 freestyle relay team that included freshman Jasper Iwen, junior Xander Holm and sophomore Ben Payette and placed fourth in 3:48.18 and the Trojans’ 200 freestyle relay squad that included Iwen, senior Patrick Connelly and junior Judah Bergendahl and finished seventh in 1:43.4.
Also for Tremper in the 100 backstroke, Payette took sixth (1:06.35) and Holm placed eighth (1:06.86).
For Bradford, sophomore Ethan Bergman finished fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.71), sixth in the 100 freestyle (54.18) and was on the Red Devils’ 200 freestyle relay team that included senior Jacob Spino, senior Ben Leipzig and junior Francisco Martinez and placed sixth in 1:43.07.
Meanwhile, Indian Trail sophomore Nathan Hill and senior Jake Weber competed in diving, placing second (310.05) and third (307.2), respectively.
Mike Johnson