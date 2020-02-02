Prep roundup: Lancers snag impressive road win

Shoreland Lutheran 43

The host Pacers fell behind 40-15 at halftime in the Metro Classic setback Saturday.

Brandon Freitag scored 11 points to lead Shoreland (4-10 overall, 1-9 Metro Classic), Edward McFarland had eight and Sawyer Smith chipped in seven.

Nathan Zawicki scored 22 points to lead the Crusaders (6-8, 4-5).

WrestlingDeerfield Scramble

Christian Life finished in second place in the 17-team event Saturday.

And the Eagles hope to see the team that barely edged them out for first place down the line.

CLS, ranked 10th in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, accrued 665 points. That was just one behind seventh-ranked Random Lake, which finished first.

In last year’s team sectional semifinals, the Rams nipped the Eagles by two points.

“We wrestled well, but we will be seeing these guys in a couple weeks to try and get to the Team State final four,” CLS coach Tim Pinter said after Saturday’s event. “We will be hitting it hard the next few weeks to try and figure out how to not be edged out on that day.”