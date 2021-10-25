Prep roundup: Shoreland's Herrera headed to state cross country

Shoreland Lutheran junior Alianna Herrera is headed to this weekend's WIAA Division-2 State Cross Country Meet.
Herrera finished fifth overall in 21:15.7 at Saturday's Racine St. Catherine's Sectional at UW-Parkside to earn her spot in this weekend's state meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Following Herrera to the finish line for the Pacers were freshman Tempe Zondag, 14th (21:46.3); sophomore Belle Zarling, 38th (23:38.2); senior Ella Van Buren, 44th (23:53.7); junior Abbie Lange, 55th (25:44.2); and freshman Miley Brooks, 67th (28:54.6).
Watertown Luther Prep sophomore Jemma Habben and Beloit Turner junior Lydia Seifarth tied for medalist honors in 19:59.8.
The Shoreland Lutheran girls were sixth in the team standings with 131 points. Watertown Luther Prep won the team title with 40 points.
On the boys' side, junior Angel Ayala led Shoreland in 31st (19:00.6), followed by junior Nathaniel Groth, 32nd (10:00.9); Asher Patterson, 46th (10:28.1); junior Andy Duff, 58th (20:01); freshman Josiah Hutchinson, 59th (20:04.4); freshman Sawyer Jahns, 71st (20:51.8); and freshman Izaiah Roozen, 73rd (21:04.7).
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Cameron Weiland was first in 16:39.5.
Shoreland was eighth overall with 224 points. Lakeside Lutheran won the team title with 38 points.
Division-3
St. Joseph sophomore Aidan Mullen led the local boys' effort in 17th-place overall in 18:20.2.
Following Mullen to the finish line for the St. Joseph boys were sophomore Everett Russert, 18th (18:23.6); senior Ethan Esposito, 22nd (18:51.5); senior Thomas Dippel, 47th (20:02.1); freshman Santiago Gonzalez-Siab, 49th (20:06.2); junior Joey Beirne, 58th (20:22.3); and junior Thomas Connolly, 72nd (21:08.7).
Christian Life was led by sophomore Sam Adams, 26th (19:00.5), followed by sophomore Alex St. John, 27th (19:00.7); freshman Javier Gomez, 59th (20:22.8); freshman Logan Robinson, 65th (20:38.5); and junior Nathan Gowey, 66th (20:40.2).
Brookfield Academy senior Nathaniel Osborne won medalist honors in 16:45.5.
The St. Joseph boys finished fourth with 137 points, while Christian Life was seventh with 217. Ozaukee won the team title with 51 points.
On the girls' side, St. Joseph junior Hannah Shibilski led the way in 23rd in 22:36.6, followed by sophomore Stella Matteucci, 28th (23:10.5); sophomore Abigail Russell, 44th (24:33.3); sophomore Hannah Verbsky, 47th (24:42.9); and sophomore Alexa Alvarez, 53rd (25:43.9).
Christian Life's lone entrant, sophomore Lorelle Rojas, was 61st in 26:45.5.
Burlington Catholic Central's Elsie Kmecak was the meet medalist in 19:52.8.
The St. Joseph girls finished seventh in the team standings with 175 points. Catholic Central was first with 47 points.
Boys volleyball
Tremper 3, Racine St. Catherine's 0
The fourth-seeded Trojans opened WIAA postseason play Friday night with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-9 victory over the fifth-seeded Angels.
Tremper plays at top-seeded Indian Trail at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Hawks had a first-round bye.
Leading the Trojans were Josh Krueger (26 kills, four aces), Wyatt Modory (27 assists, six aces, two blocks), Andrew Michel (five kills, two aces) and Spencer Carter (four aces).
"The guys played great team volleyball (Friday) and executed our game plan well," Tremper coach Chris Allen said. "Josh (Krueger) had a tremendous night at the net, and our defense did a nice job of keeping plays alive with their scrappiness."
In other regional openers, second-seeded Central advanced with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 win over seventh-seeded Greendale; sixth-seeded Wilmot lost, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 18-25 at third-seeded Whitnall; and seventh-seeded Bradford lost, 12-25, 13-25, 14-25 at second-seeded Racine Case.
Central hosts Whitnall in the second round Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Details from those three matches were not provided to the News.
Girls swimming and diving
Racine Invitational
Indian Trail tallied 481 points to finish second overall, while Tremper was fifth with 208 at Saturday's 10-team event.
Both teams came home with one title each. The Indian Trail 400-freestyle team of sophomore Aelianna Carpenter, junior Bella Wulterkens, senior Mia Walker and freshman Gianna Wulterkens was first in 3:58.72, while Tremper senior Teiya Brewster won the diving event with 399.65 points.
Other top efforts for Indian Trail were the 200-relay team of Walker, Gianna and Bella Wulterkens and Carpenter, second (1:58.94); Gianna Wulterkens, second in the 200-individual medley (2:21.89) and the 100-breaststroke (1:11.63); Carpenter, second in the 100-butterfly (1:04.49); Walker, second in the 100-backstroke (1:04.61); freshman Mia Svihl, third in the 200-IM (2:30.38); Aeliana Carpenter, third in the 50-freestyle (27.21); and Bella Wulterkens, third in the 500-freestyle (5:46.83).
Tremper senior Ava Bilotti was third in the 200-freestyle (2:11.61) and the 100-freestyle (1:00.65).
Burlington won the team title with 571 points, followed by Indian Trail and Oak Creek, third with 386.