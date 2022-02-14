Prep roundup: St. Joseph boys ready for key showdown

Something has to give Tuesday night in the race for the Metro Classic Conference basketball championship.

With just two games remaining on the MCC calendar, the St. Joseph boys find themselves in a dead heat with Saint Thomas More — but by the end of Tuesday, there will be a clear-cut leader.

The Lancers made sure of that Saturday with a dominating 58-40 victory at crosstown rival Shoreland Lutheran, played as part of a boys-girls doubleheader.

St. Joseph (15-4, 11-2), ranked eighth in Division-4 by WisSports.net, travels to Thomas More on Tuesday night for a rematch with the Cavaliers, who hold a half-game lead on top of the standings at 12-2.

The Lancers defeated Thomas More, 84-68, in the first meeting of the season Jan. 18.

St. Joseph took control early Saturday with a 28-17 halftime lead, then closed the victory out with a seven-point scoring advantage in the final 18 minutes.

Andrew Alia led three Lancers in double figures with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, followed by Luke Schuler with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Caiden Leece with 10 points.

Shoreland's Anthony Moyoa led the Pacers (10-10, 5-8) with 14 points and four rebounds, followed by Brayden Van De Water with seven points and Ryan Strutz with six points, four rebounds and two steals.

Bradford 59, Union Grove 41

The visiting Red Devils overcame a six-point halftime deficit with a 37-13 advantage in the second half Saturday to pick up the nonconference victory.

Bradford (11-10) was led by Keviyon Price's 26 points and Jalen Carlino's 20, followed by Jacob Harvey, who made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.

Owen Nowak and Adam Ross each scored 10 points to lead Union Grove, which fell to 14-8.

Mukwonago 81, Wilmot 49

The host Panthers trailed by 12 points at halftime and couldn't recover in the nonconference setback Saturday.

Will Kunz led Wilmot (3-17) with 10 points, followed by Cooper Zimmerman and Jackson Ticha with eight and Jake Christiansen and Christian Irslinger with seven.

Joey Jendusa led Mukwonago (14-6) with 22 points, followed by Collin Madson with 20.

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 65, Shoreland Lutheran 47

The visiting Lancers built a 27-17 halftime lead and improved to 13-9 overall and 8-6 in the MCC.

Senior Jayden Hill led St. Joseph with 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals, all in just 20 minutes. Hill was 6-for-10 from the field and 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.

St. Joseph freshman Gabby Sosa Owens added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the Lancers, while Deja Rivers had 10 points, followed by Ava Rizzitano with nine.

Shoreland (4-18, 0-14) was led by Shay Lange and Julia Heathcock, both with 12 points.

Dan Truttschel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0