Prep roundup: Top boys volleyball teams at ITA on Wednesday

Two of the state’s top boys volleyball programs will help kickoff the 2021 season Wednesday night with the Southeast/Fox Valley Conference Challenge at Indian Trail.

Kimberly, which won the 2020 WIAA alternate season state title and the 2019 crown will join 2017 state runner-up Kaukauna, along with Indian Trail and Tremper.

Indian Trail is a three-time state participant with berths in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

“We can’t wait to start the season against two of the top teams in the state,” Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. “This will really tell us where we stand and what we need to work on.”

The four-team event begins at 5 p.m. with Indian Trail vs. Kaukauna on Court 1 and Tremper vs. Kimberly on Court 2. The night concludes at 6 p.m. with Indian Trail-Kimberly on Court 1 and Tremper-Kaukauna on Court 2.

Doors at Indian Trail open at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.ticketspicket.com. Online is the only way this year for fans to purchase tickets for all Kenosha Unified School District events.

New opponent for Lancers