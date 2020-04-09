Q and A with Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro

In terms of age and experience, the second manager of the Kenosha Kingfish couldn't be more different from the first.
That's not necessarily a bad thing.
On Feb. 24, the Kingfish announced the hiring of Mike Porcaro as the second manager in team history after Duffy Dyer guided the team during its first six years of existence.
Dyer, now 74, went 226-205 and led Kenosha to the Northwoods League title in 2015, and his 14-year major league career and long coaching tenure at every level lent him as much credibility as a summer ball manager could obtain.
Porcaro won't be 28 until the end of this month, and he's just five years removed from his college playing days.
But in a league comprised of college players, Porcaro's relatability to youngsters trying to win games in addition to improving their skills and preparing to possibly play professional baseball can be a huge asset.
"I think it helps me a lot, and I think that's one of the strengths that I possess, is I'm able to relate to this-day-in-age players, really," Porcaro said. "I was them not long ago."
Porcaro was born and raised in Racine and was a standout at Burlington High under Scott Staude, one of the most successful baseball coaches in the area.
Porcaro went on to play at UW-Milwaukee, where he was named the Horizon League Player of the Year following his sophomore season, and also played in the NWL with the Eau Claire Express in 2013 and 2014.
He got into coaching almost immediately after his playing days, serving as the bench coach for the Express in 2015. Currently, he's the associate head coach/recruiting coordinator at Milwaukee School of Engineering.
With the coronavirus pandemic putting all sports in a holding pattern, Porcaro and the Kingfish are preparing for now to start their season as scheduled on May 26 at Simmons Field against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
Porcaro took time this week for an interview with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson:
Question: How excited are you to be managing a Northwoods League team in your native area?
Answer: "I'm super excited. One, just to get back into the Northwoods League and be around the game is super exciting to me. To represent kind of an area that I'm from is also what really makes me excited about the opportunity. I grew up in Racine, but I did spend a lot of time in Kenosha, whether it was just playing sports, traveling and playing against the Kenosha teams, or going to my grandparents.
"... I'm very appreciative of it and looking forward to getting going here, hopefully on time."
Q: How do you handle this coronavirus situation? Has most of the roster been filled out, and where are you with that process?
A: "Our roster was pretty much full when I took the job. There (were) a couple spots left, and I was working on those before this whole pandemic happened. Since everything started, you had the NCAA cancel all the seasons, so that brought in the element of, 'OK, what's going to happen with the seniors now?' And then it was announced they'd be getting an extra year of eligibility, so that opened the gates for seniors to be able to play in the Northwoods this year, which obviously nobody was expecting.
"Thankfully, the Northwoods League did expand the rosters to 35 this season, just a one-time deal just because of the seniors being able to play. So it's been crazy. I've had a bunch of coaches reaching out to me, trying to place players that they didn't think they'd have to worry about. But like I said, our roster is pretty much full, and I'm really just finalizing two more spots and we're ready to rock.
"... In a normal year, you're trying to get them filled early because it is difficult to fill a roster, because college teams are shutting down pitchers and a kid ends up playing more during the season (than) what they expected, so they don't want to play summer ball. Typically you're looking for players, and this year it's really, sorry, we're turning them away."
Q: Duffy Dyer brought the perspective of decades and decades of baseball experience when he was manager. With you being much younger and not far removed from playing in college and the Northwoods League yourself, how does that help you relate to college players?
A: "My senior season (of college) was in 2015, so I'm just five years removed, really, from the college scene. And then I tried playing one year of a little independent ball, so as soon as I got done playing I jumped into coaching. I think that's always been one of my strengths, is I'm able to relate to these guys.
"I'm able to communicate with them and kind of understand their situation, especially in the Northwoods League. I went through it for three summers, so I know what the grind is like. I've been there where my body's aching. I've been there when things are going well and when things are going bad, so I feel like that's one of my strengths, and I'm just looking forward to meeting the guys, learning about them, mentoring them, teaching them, all those types of things."
Q: There's always the philosophical baseball argument between the "old-school guys" and the newer "analytics guys." So many players now gave grown up with analytics being a huge part of the game. Do you favor one philosophy over another?
A: I definitely blend. Even though I am young, I definitely did grow up learning the quote-unquote 'old-school way' of playing. So I have a blend. I do like numbers. I've always kind of been like that growing up. I love to analyze stats and everything, but again, all these analytics and everything that's out there now, it's not the be-all, end-all. You've still got to manage the game with your gut a little bit, whether the numbers are telling you one thing.
"So I mix it up. I would say I'm on both sides of the debate, if you will."
Q: What do you remember most about Simmons Field from your playing days before it was renovated for the Kingfish? I think most that played there will recall the notorious "death lip" on the edge of the infield.
A: "Totally. I think every field in this area had a 'death lip' somewhere on the field. My earliest memory I would say was just travel ball probably around 13, 14 years old. I just remember the chain-linked dugouts that were above ground. It was really tiny. You had about five feet of room. It wasn't big. There was nothing down the right-field line. It was just kind of bare behind the first-base dugout, and that's the dugout I was typically in, because I was a visitor.
"... And then the third-base side had (those) big, long bleachers, but they were old. ... And then it just had a little scoreboard in left-center.
"... My 16th birthday, it was against Tremper and I had a 3-0 count, and my coach, (Burlington) coach (Scott) Staude, gave me a green light to go ahead and swing away, and I hit a bases-clearing double."
Q: I like that you brought up Scott Staude. He's had so much success over the years at Burlington. What have you learned from him, and do you still stay in touch?
A: "I still talk with him. I see him a couple times a year. I'm always trying to make it back to a high school game in Burlington. This year I don't think it's going to happen, unfortunately, but (I) typically see him there and then down at the ABCA (American Baseball Coaches Association) convention, wherever it's at.
"I stay in touch with all those guys, (Burlington assistant) coach (Tom) Krause, as well. He was my coach in summer ball and then at the JV level and varsity level. I was extremely fortunate that my family moved out to Burlington and I was able to have those guys with us as coaches. I learned a ton from them. Just the energy that Staude brings every day to practice and the field, you can't really replicate it. I was super fortunate as a high school player, because I don't think a lot of high school kids get a chance to see that from their coaches.
"I remember we would have two-a-days the first week of the season, and he would come in, and it was 6 a.m., and he would just be yelling and screaming in the gym. And everybody's just like still waking up and he's just running around like he's 12 years old, and he's the head coach. He was big on small-ball.
"Really, the small-ball and the fundamentals, I feel like that's why Burlington has so much success every year, no matter who they have. It's because they always fall back on the fundamentals, and they're going to be prepared for a situation in the big moments. We won plenty of games by laying down a sac bunt, and we did that often. ... The small-ball, the energy, how he puts together a program. He's pretty incredible, and that's why they have so much success."
Q: So, what's the best way to get ready for the season with so much still up in the air?
A: "Well, right now I'm just trying to finalize those last two roster spots, but I've been in touch with everybody that's already signed. So just trying to finalize the roster and then continue to communicate with them, check in with them, make sure everything's going well, especially with what's going on.
"You just want to make sure they're healthy and everything, but just staying in touch with them as much as you can, checking in, popping in, making sure they're good to go for the summer. Right now, everyone's raring to go. No one's going to back out now, especially when their college season got taken away from them. The conversations that I've had so far have been really positive, and I'm just looking forward to getting them to Kenosha and to Simmons and starting to work with them and getting back to normal life."
Q: With college players having their seasons mostly wiped out and with that a chance to develop for the potential of getting drafted, do you think that puts even more emphasis on playing summer ball this year, if it can be played?
A: "I think the motivation and the excitement for everybody this summer is going to be at an all-time high. When you only get to play 15 to 19 games out of a 60-game season and it just gets completely taken away from you and you're just sitting there for two months, they're all going to be ready to go. Typically they're coming out of a 60-game season and then it's like, oh, now you've got to go to a 70-game season, you're a little beat up, you're a little tired.
"The excitement's there for the first couple weeks. I don't think it's going to fade off at all this summer with what's gone on."
