Q and A with Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro

Q: So, what's the best way to get ready for the season with so much still up in the air?

A: "Well, right now I'm just trying to finalize those last two roster spots, but I've been in touch with everybody that's already signed. So just trying to finalize the roster and then continue to communicate with them, check in with them, make sure everything's going well, especially with what's going on.

"You just want to make sure they're healthy and everything, but just staying in touch with them as much as you can, checking in, popping in, making sure they're good to go for the summer. Right now, everyone's raring to go. No one's going to back out now, especially when their college season got taken away from them. The conversations that I've had so far have been really positive, and I'm just looking forward to getting them to Kenosha and to Simmons and starting to work with them and getting back to normal life."

Q: With college players having their seasons mostly wiped out and with that a chance to develop for the potential of getting drafted, do you think that puts even more emphasis on playing summer ball this year, if it can be played?