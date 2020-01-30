Rahkonen reaches milestone in Rangers' win

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team is back in first place in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division.

And it happened with a memorable night from senior wing Carolina Rahkonen.

The native of Espoo, Finland, recorded her first double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Rangers’ 84-79 GLIAC win over Davenport on Thursday night at the DeSimone Gymnasium. In the process, Rahkonen became the 16th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

A first-team All-GLIAC selection last season, Rahkonen — nicknamed ‘Finn’ for her Finnish heritage — tied a career high in rebounds and was one point shy of matching a career high in points as Parkside rallied after trailing for more than 24 minutes.

“Excited for her,” Parkside coach Jen Conely said in an interview posted on the @RangerAthletics Twitter feed. “... It’s always great to celebrate an individual accomplishment with a team win. Really excited for ‘Finn.’ Congratulations, and we’re looking forward to having many more games, including a big one here Saturday against Grand Valley.”