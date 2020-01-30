Rahkonen reaches milestone in Rangers' win

UW-Parkside’s Taylor Stephen, middle, moves toward the hoop Thursday during a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game against Davenport at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RAHKONEN REACHES 1,000
UW-Parkside's Carolina Rahkonen looks to shoot against Davenport during a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball game Thursday night at the DeSimone Gymnasium. The senior, a native of Espoo, Finland, had 24 points and 11 rebounds and became the 16th player in program history to reach 1,000 points for her career. The Rangers won, 84-79. For more, see Page C2.
UW-Parkside players fight for control of the ball.
The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team is back in first place in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division.
And it happened with a memorable night from senior wing Carolina Rahkonen.
The native of Espoo, Finland, recorded her first double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Rangers’ 84-79 GLIAC win over Davenport on Thursday night at the DeSimone Gymnasium. In the process, Rahkonen became the 16th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
A first-team All-GLIAC selection last season, Rahkonen — nicknamed ‘Finn’ for her Finnish heritage — tied a career high in rebounds and was one point shy of matching a career high in points as Parkside rallied after trailing for more than 24 minutes.
“Excited for her,” Parkside coach Jen Conely said in an interview posted on the @RangerAthletics Twitter feed. “... It’s always great to celebrate an individual accomplishment with a team win. Really excited for ‘Finn.’ Congratulations, and we’re looking forward to having many more games, including a big one here Saturday against Grand Valley.”
Indeed, the Rangers (12-8 overall, 9-3 GLIAC) face a huge test at home Saturday afternoon against Grand Valley State, which is 19-1 overall and was ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll.
For now, though, Parkside has pulled into first place in the GLIAC North, a game ahead of Ferris State, which lost at second-ranked Ashland on Thursday.
Davenport (6-14, 1-11) didn’t make it easy for Parkside on Thursday, however.
The Panthers led 45-43 at halftime, 69-68 after three quarters and by six at 78-72 with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game.
But the Rangers came through with a 9-0 run capped by a go-ahead 3-pointer from redshirt senior guard Taylor Stephen with 1:30 left. Stephen and Rahkonen combined to make three free throws in the closing seconds to seal it.
“Gritty performance,” Conely said. “Hats off to Davenport. I thought they came out with guns blazing. … I was really pleased with our team, our ability to stay with it.”
Stephen had a terrific game with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sophomore guard Alyssa Nelson score 12 points, while junior guard Alisha Murphy and redshirt sophomore forward Clare Jakaitis scored 11 apiece.
