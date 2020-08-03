Rain suspends Kenosha Series game

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 13th game of the 26-game Northwoods League Kenosha Series between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers at Simmons Field was suspended when soaking rains moved into the area Sunday afternoon.

The game will be resumed Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. as part of a doubleheader. The resumption of Sunday's game will be played to completion. Wednesday's regularly scheduled game will then begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 and will be a seven-inning game.

With 14 games remaining, including the completion of Sunday's game, the Kingfish and Bobbers are all tied up in the series, 6-6.

The Bobbers will have a huge leg up in the resumption of Sunday's game, as they'll take a 6-0 lead into the top of the third inning when play continues.

On Sunday, K-Town took a 3-0 lead in the first on an RBI triple from Brett Harris (Gonzaga), an RBI single by Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) and another RBI from Jared Weber (Florida A&M).

Harris drove in another run in the second on a base hit, then the Bobbers plated two more runs on an error.

The gates open at Simmons Field at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets from Sunday’s game may be exchanged for any upcoming game in 2020.