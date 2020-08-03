You are the owner of this article.
Rain suspends Kenosha Series game
Kingfish-Bobbers

Rain suspends Kenosha Series game

KINGFISH OPENER

Kenosha Kingfish players roll up the tarp to the outfield at Simmons Field before the season opener in July. The Kenosha Series game between the Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers on Sunday was suspended due to rain and will be resumed Wednesday. The series is tied through 12 games, 6-6.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The 13th game of the 26-game Northwoods League Kenosha Series between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers at Simmons Field was suspended when soaking rains moved into the area Sunday afternoon.

The game will be resumed Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. as part of a doubleheader. The resumption of Sunday's game will be played to completion. Wednesday's regularly scheduled game will then begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 and will be a seven-inning game.

With 14 games remaining, including the completion of Sunday's game, the Kingfish and Bobbers are all tied up in the series, 6-6.

The Bobbers will have a huge leg up in the resumption of Sunday's game, as they'll take a 6-0 lead into the top of the third inning when play continues.

On Sunday, K-Town took a 3-0 lead in the first on an RBI triple from Brett Harris (Gonzaga), an RBI single by Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) and another RBI from Jared Weber (Florida A&M).

Harris drove in another run in the second on a base hit, then the Bobbers plated two more runs on an error.

The gates open at Simmons Field at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets from Sunday’s game may be exchanged for any upcoming game in 2020.

Free audio coverage of all 2020 Kenosha Series games can be streamed on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page, while a streamed webcast production is available to watch on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

