Ramczyk: Bradford-Tremper football brings city's oldest rivalry to gridiron Friday night

Ah, rivalry week.

It doesn't get much better than two teams that hate each other - in a respectful, sportsmanlike, my kid took your kid to your Homecoming dance kind of way when it comes to local high school football.

Per a colleague that just told me he attended two Kenosha city high schools and attended multiple Proms, and everyone knows him, rivalry week brings friends and families that may hang out at the Saturday bonfires and Sunday backyard barbecues into a heated, emotionally-charged fireball of competition - about teenagers playing a game.

Yes, egos really need not apply, and competitive natures are fierce, but at the end of the day Bradford and Tremper people probably get along behind closed doors.

But those doors are going to be blasted open, broken through and thrown into a vat of acid Friday night when the Red Devils and Trojans football squads collide for the 63rd time, at 5:30 p.m. at Ameche Field.

Though the Red Devils have won eight straight against Tremper and 15 of the last 16, Tremper is riding some momentum from a 27-7 whitewashing of Racine Park last Friday.

Tremper still holds a 35-26-1 advantage in this rivalry that dates all the way back to the 1960s, when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers were really dueling it out every year.

The city of Kenosha started with Bradford and Tremper before Indian Trail, and while all three are so close to each other they can pass as some of the best rivalries in the state, Bradford-Tremper will always be king in our hearts.

I'm actually captivated by how similar these teams are, despite Tremper 2-5 record and Bradford's 1-6 mark.

The game hold special weight for Bradford head coach Gazmend Osmani.

Osmani has played and coached against Tremper, and he is looking forward to being a part of this great rivalry Friday.

"Bradford vs. Tremper is Kenosha's favorite week for high school football," Osmani said Thursday afternoon. "I know our boys will be up for the challenge on Friday, and they understand the importance of winning this game for the north side fan base."

"I also know Tremper will be ready as well, so we have prepared for a tough battle."

They each pass for around 125 yards per games and run for 95 yards, give or take a yard here and there, and feature balance offensively.

Also, both teams have been playing better ball lately.

In a game played at Bradford Sept. 30, Indian Trail busted out of the gates to take a 14-0 lead over the Red Devils, but Bradford played them straight up the rest of the way.

The 28-14 final score proves the Red Devils can put together three solid quarters of football, and really that is all it takes to separate the good from bad teams - one sloppy quarter.

Tremper runs into the same problems, but last week the Trojans jumped out to a 27-0 lead and cruised to victory.

Tremper quarterback Mason Prozanski is doing plenty of damage with his arm and legs, and Jordan Parker busted out for 136 receiving yards on four catches last week.

Bradford counters with dual-threat QB Devin Wheaton, who has formed a nice pitch-and-catch duo with receiver Nolan Shiplett.

And don't forget about Keany Parks, who doesn't get a ton of carries but puts up around 100 total yards from scrimmage each game.

This game is really a toss-up and could come down to a late, costly turnover. These teams are that evenly matched.

PREDICTION: Bradford 21, Tremper 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last week: 5-2

Season: 21-8

GAME OF THE WEEK

Burlington (3-4, 3-2 Southern Lakes) at Wilmot (4-3, 2-3 SLC), 7 p.m., Friday

Who knew a mid-level game could look so good on paper?

These teams play each other close each and every year, and they've enjoyed some playoff battles in recent seasons.

After falling during their annual Homecoming game last weekend to Union Grove, the Panthers must win out to secure an automatic playoff berth, but it won't be easy.

Wilmot must beat Burlington, a winner of three of its last five after starting 0-2.

The Demons not only hung with Central until the very end, they put up a strong showing against Lake Geneva Badger, which passes the eye test as the conference's best team by far.

Wilmot is still trying to find an identity offensively where it can consistently finish drives, as the passing game was exposed by the Grove's dominant front line.

Burlington features all-world athlete Tommy Teberg, who caught eight balls for 192 yards and three touchdowns of 45, 28 and 22 yards in a 47-14 victory over Beloit Memorial last week.

Senior running back Drew Weis is approaching 1,000 total yards rushing and receiving with 11 total touchdowns, and Teberg brings another 800 total yards with 14 touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.

It seems Burlington has enough up front to bang with Wilmot's strong offensive and defensive lines.

However, Marco Falletti and Anthony Hall should provide the difference in the backfield.

Cooper Zimmerman's late touchdown pass to Kade Frisby at least provided the squad with some momentum going into this tilt with classic rival Burlington.

Wilmot's home-field advantage is dwindling after losses to Waterford and Union Grove at Frank Bucci Field, and quite frankly, Burlington's total team speed will be too much.

PREDICTION: Burlington 38, Wilmot 30

St. Joe's (7-0, 5-0 Midwest Classic) at Burlington Catholic Central (6-1, 4-1 MCC), 7 p.m., Friday

OK, at least stats-wise and on paper, the Lancers will win this game.

But not so fast, guys.

The Topper Bowl in Burlington has a bit of a home-field advantage, with raucous crowds and the warmth of a hospital hugging the stadium to the south only, it can certainly be considered a hostile environment.

Despite last week's close contest with Living Word Lutheran, I'm still not sure St. Joe's has been tested.

The Hilltoppers have already earned a playoff spot, and pride is on the line.

Quarterback Evan Krien can get it done through the air and on the ground (609 passing yards, 4 TD-4 INT, 279 rush, 10 TDs), and head coach Tom Aldrich is really one of the best in the state.

The Toppers' only blemish was a 28-7 defeat to Racine Lutheran, but they beat Living Word Lutheran in a high-scoring battle and held Christian Life to nine points.

Jayden Gordon is the area's leading rusher through seven games with a remarkable 1,061 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he should run wild for the most part.

However, Catholic Central's competitiveness could lead to a close game or who knows?

St. Joe's could very easily get caught looking ahead to Racine Lutheran and the playoff run, so the Lancers must be careful.

Viva la Eric Kenesie, the multi-faceted QB, and Luke Schuler, the county's second-leading receiver, who has caught 22 passes for 446 yards and seven touchdowns.

PREDICTION: St. Joe's 40, Catholic Central 29

Other area predictions

Central 50, Elkhorn 24

Christian Life 26, St. Francis 25

Franklin 33, Indian Trail 19 (LJ Dagen needs 73 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season, he has 10 TDs)

Shoreland Lutheran 45, Milwaukee Thomas More 21