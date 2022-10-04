Ramczyk: Shoreland Lutheran football picks up first win of Jason Hagedorn era

SOMERS - So what did we learn from Week 7 of high school football last weekend?

Well, St. Joe's faced some adversity but ended up cruising to a 7-0 record, Wilmot and Central suffered crushing conference defeats, and Indian Trail took care of Bradford in a city rivalry battle.

Also, a couple of teams won for the first time in awhile.

Tremper played a complete game to knock off Racine Park, 27-7, as quarterback Mason Prozanski threw for 188 yards, 136 of which went to Jordan Parker.

It was the Trojans' first Southeast Conference, so congratulations.

But the biggest congratulations must go to the kids from Somers, the Shoreland Lutheran Pacers.

It's been a long, trying season in year one of the Jason Hagedorn era after former coach Paul Huebner left to coach Martin Luther College.

The Pacers have been overmatched against very tough opponents like St. Joe's, Burlington Catholic Central and Racine St. Cat's, and the program has been itching for that first win.

They got it and then some Friday night, and the Pacers enjoyed a ton of firsts.

It was the first win this season (1-6), first as a head coach for Hagedorn, first home win since 2017 and first Homecoming win since 2015.

Nothing gets a team fired up like Homecoming, eh?

Shoreland beat Brown Deer in resounding fashion, 50-25, and Joey Kayon went bananas in the backfield.

Kayon ran for 263 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns. The Pacers racked up 431 yards on the ground.

Brayden Van De Water added 71 yards on seven carries with two scores. Will Craig and Lucas Rathje each added rushing touchdowns.

Hagedorn said Kayon had a "phenomenal" game, and ball control on offense and timely defensive stops were the keys to the game.

What a fun way to get that first win, huh coach?

"It's a pretty big win for the program," Hagedorn said Tuesday. "It was our first home win since 2017 and our first Homecoming win since 2015."

"The first win was nice, but it was really great to see the joy on the kids' faces and how the student body met them on the field after the game."

Everything clicked Friday night for Shoreland, which gets to travel to Thomas More in Milwaukee for another winnable game this Friday.

Hagedorn is just happy that his guys see that hard work pays off, and eventually good things happen on the field.

"Any time you get a big win it builds confidence and improves the atmosphere on the team," Hagedorn said. "This is a step in the right direction and hopefully shows the team that if we continue to work now and in the offseason we can continue to improve and compete in the years ahead."

"The guys put it together. The coaches put together a great plan for the week, and the players executed it. Overall I'm happy with how the boys played. There are always areas you would like to see improve, but the boys competed all game long."

St. Joe's passes first big test

In a game where Living Word Lutheran was up 8-0 and cut the lead to 21-16, St. Joe's passed a major test with a 43-22 win on the road in the area's only Saturday game.

Eric Kenesie threw two touchdowns, ran for another and returned a punt for a score, and the Lancers pulled away in the middle of the second quarter.

Up 21-16, St. Joe's reeled off 22 unanswered points to pull away from Living Word, thanks to a touchdown run by Jayden Gordon and two 40-plus yard scoring strikes by Kenesie, one to Tommy Santarelli and the other to Luke Schuler.

On Tuesday, St. Joe's coach Matt Rizzo game a ton of credit to Living Word Lutheran.

"They were one of the most physical teams we've faced all year," Rizzo said. "Hats off to them. They executed their game plan for the most part in the first half."

Gordon finished with 148 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, but Living Word's Jaron Johnson had a bigger day on the ground with 217 yards on 27 carries.

Johnson and quarterback Mark Schaefer kept Living Word afloat in the first half.

"We left points out there on two drives in the first half with turnovers in the red zone," Rizzo added. "Uncharacteristic of our guys, but we battled through them, calmed the nerves, and then delivered on our game plan for the rest of the game."

"Saturday was a good test for us defensively. We competed against a very good running back. We bent a little bit, but didn't break for the most part. We have to understand that those things are going to happen to us, especially the rest of the season. We just need to keep our composure and settle in. Good things will happen for us more times than not with the group we have."

With the conference's second-place team, Burlington Catholic Central, coming up Friday, and fellow conference unbeaten (5-0) Racine Lutheran still to play, Rizzo knows adversity will keep coming the rest of the season and into the postseason.

"Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence, but we know adversity will come with each opponent," Rizzo said. "We just have a group that believes they can get through anything. We have a good balance in all units - O, D and special teams. Each unit feeds off each other and has responded to any adversity we have faced through the season thus far. We don't see that changing."

I'm not sure if I see that changing, either, coach.

St. Joe's has the horses to win the next two games and make a deep playoff run.

Last Saturday's test was a much-needed experience for a team that may play in close games the rest of the season.