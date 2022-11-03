Ramczyk: St. Joe's football faces 'ultimate' test in WIAA Level 3 playoffs against Darlington

The team that beat St. Joe's in the playoffs last year is in the same conference as the Lancers' next opponent.

I'm referring to Saint Mary's Springs, currently the No. 1-ranked team in the state of Wisconsin in Division 6.

To give you an idea of how good Springs is, they won state last year in D6, crushed St. Joe's in the third round of the playoffs, and only have one loss this year, a 27-17 defeat at the hands of bigger Mayville, the No. 2 team in Division 5.

Saint Mary's Springs is 10-1 and has spanked every team its faced this year, much like St. Joe's.

Except one time.

It was Aug. 27, only the second game of the season, and it really it seems like an eternity ago.

Darlington, a school nearly three hours due west of Kenosha, visited Saint Mary Springs that night and pulled out all the stops.

The Redbirds had two guys throw the ball that night, including running back Breylin Goebel, and it resulted in three interceptions.

However, Maddox Goebel had himself a game, as his 79-yard touchdown catch and 20-yard pick-six gave Darlington 12-7 and 18-14 leads, respectively.

In the end, Saint Mary's Springs flexed its top-ranked muscles with a touchdown run to win the game, 20-18, with 52 seconds left, but the game proved that the Redbirds were going to have a big season.

Over the next seven games, Darlington blew out just about everyone in a 7-0 stretch and had games of 72, 87 and 66 points.

Their two playoff games have been much closer, 20-7 and 28-6, but they've been running for more than 300 yards per game on the regular, and senior quarterback Cadyn Burbach has been dominant on the ground and through the air.

The one common opponent between St. Joe's and Darlington, Mineral Point, lost to both teams.

However, the results are telling.

Mineral Point racked up 153 total yards - not great - against Darlington, but a mere nine, yes, NINE, total yards at St. Joe's.

Also, Darlington only beat Mineral Point, 20-7.

St. Joe's handled them, 27-0, but Mineral Point's defense at least contained the Lancers.

The main difference is the sheer amount of rushing yards, as the Redbirds put up 322 yards per game on the ground to the Lancers' 246.

Not a huge difference, no, but it's how these teams are successful that matters.

While Jayden Gordon has ran for 1,784 yards and 27 touchdowns, Darlington offers a five-headed monster of running backs, all with more than 500 yards rushing.

St. Joe's quarterback Eric Kenesie is much more dynamic through the air with 16 touchdowns to only seven for Burbach, so the Redbirds score and do most of their damage on the ground.

Both quarterbacks have run for similar yardage.

Luke Schuler could be another X-factor. He is by far the best receiving threat in this game, with 30 catches for 517 yards and nine touchdowns.

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said Thursday the coaches really like the Lancers' focus during practice this week, everyone is locked in, and they are excited.

"Darlington is a great team," Rizzo said. "They play in a great conference, and have traditionally been in these moments. This game will be the ultimate test for us. We will have our game plan, and Darlington will have theirs. At this point in the year, both teams should expect what the other is planning on doing. We will be ready, and we know Darlington will, as well.

"We match up well. And, Darlington matches up with us well, too. Should be a good one."

Rizzo added that when both teams are very good like, it comes down to who is going to make plays.

The Lancers have been making big play after big play all season long, and that won't change now with only two wins standing between St. Joe's and the promised land of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for the state championship.

"Both teams have excellent players and coaches," Rizzo said. "Both teams will be prepared. It comes down to the execution of plays and minimizing mistakes."

PREDICTION: St. Joe's 35, Darlington 21

Last week: 1-1

Season: 37-16