Ramczyk: St. Joe's, Indian Trail highlight Week 5 slate, could Wilmot be poised for big bounce-back win?

We're starting to get into the nitty gritty of the high school football season.

At this point, a loss doesn't mean your season's over, and a win doesn't mean you're going to be bathing in Gatorade showers at Camp Randall in Madison come November, but these conference battles are oh-so-crucial, and they are beginning to separate the good from the bad.

Take the Wilmot Panthers for example last week.

Many people thought they were rolling and couldn't possibly lose to a younger Lake Geneva Badger team, but the host Badgers erupted for 35 points in a blowout victory.

And how about Indian Trail?

It was safe to assume Trail and Tremper would have a close game, and it was for a bit.

But in the second half, the Hawks kicked things into overdrive and won by 36 points.

My point is that the season is still early enough to provide surprises and head scratchers, as we continue to see who is for real and who are just pretenders.

Let's jump into this weekend's action.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last week's record: 4-2

Season: 4-2

Game of the Week

St. Joe's (4-0, 2-0) at St. Francis (2-3, 2-0 MCC), 7 p.m., Friday

It's still early, and records are deceiving, but this could be the first test for the Lancers this season.

Both teams feature big-time running backs, and St. Francis star back Jaron Johnson fits the bill.

He ran for 312 yards last week and has more than 600 this season.

Keep in mind one of the Pirates' conference wins was via forfeit.

On the other side, Jayden Gordon continues putting up huge numbers, with 765 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games.

Luke Schuler is having a dominant season at tight end.

And Eric Kenesie, a talented quarterback, is making all the right decisions with his feet and arms.

St. Joe's could be challenged, but they're not losing.

PREDICTION: St. Joe's 35, St. Francis 20

Waterford (1-3, 1-1 SLC) at Wilmot (3-1, 1-1 SLC), 7 p.m.

The Panthers could go one of two ways after last week's 35-0 loss at Lake Geneva Badger - tuck tail and give up based on a rough, rough outing, or rise up and use it as motivation moving forward.

I see the latter happening tonight.

"We did not play well at all," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said about the Badger game. "They were flying around from the start, and we just couldn't get going. We had a lot of mental mistakes, and they took advantage."

Wilmot is still packed with talent, and I have to imagine the offensive and defensive lines will be firing off the ball with ruthless aggression tonight.

Look out, Wolverines.

"Waterford is always a tough game," Square said. "They are physical on both sides of the ball and coached well. They don't make a lot of mistakes."

"Our offense needs to sustain some drives and keep our defense off the field."

However, the Wolverines invite such physicality, as they only lost to Badger, 10-0, and are kind of rolling of whooping rival Union Grove last Friday.

JP Doyle packs a punch for the Badgers at quarterback, and Wilmot counters with the talented tandem of Marco Falletti (537 rushing yards) and Anthony Hall.

Based solely on recent momentum, I think Waterford has a great shot to steal this one.

No doubt Keiya Square and the Panthers will be fired up, but I think the Wolverines' early-season struggles are behind them, and they are a force to be reckoned with.

PREDICTION: Waterford 23, Wilmot 21

Indian Trail (3-1, 2-0 SEC) at Oak Creek (3-1, 2-0 SEC), 7 p.m.

While the name of the game is running the football for the Hawks, the Oak Creek Knights make defenses pick their poison.

If the running attack isn't working, quarterback Cade Palkowski has completed an exceptional 70 percent of his passes (42-58) for 754 yards, eight touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Joey Flaherty has amassed 303 receiving yards and three scores, and running back Jackson Phelps has more than 450 yards and six touchdowns.

Muskego beat the Knights behind 332 rushing yards, but that's Muskego.

Muskego is on a different level usually.

Oak Creek has beaten Union Grove and Kenosha Bradford handily, but they're both down this year.

Could this be the first big test for Indian Trail?

"We match up well in terms of physicality and team speed," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. "The game will come down to discipline and explosives. Both offenses have the ability to score from anywhere, and both defenses fly to the ball and are disruptive. It should be a great game."

LJ Dagen and Justice Lovelace have combined to run for exactly 1,000 yards this season, and Dagen is actually sneaky good at passing as well (364 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT).

Both teams are good, but Oak Creek will be slightly better Friday night.

PREDICTION: Oak Creek 31, Indian Trail 21

Racine Horlick (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Bradford (1-3, 0-2 SEC), 5:30 p.m.

The Red Devils are extremely young, but one of these weeks, it's going to click.

Devin Wheaton is an athletic quarterback, and he's throwing to two freshmen receivers, Tony Fisher and Brandon Walton.

Another great weapon, Nolan Shiplett, leads the team with 315 receiving yards.

Keany Parks is the X-factor at running back.

The Division 1 Wyoming University commit really has yet to break out for a big game this season, but it's coming.

Bradford coach Gazmend Osmani likes the progression he's seeing, despite the losing record.

"I thought our defense played real well in the first half and we felt good with our adjustments," Osmani said about last week's 28-7 loss to Racine Case. "We have the talent to compete, but we had some injuries to our key players and we were forced to play a few younger guys. We need to keep our guys healthy and on the field so we can make a run the rest of the year."

"I love the way our young talent is developing. Players like Tony Fisher and Branden Walton continue to make strides to become the players they will be. Our quarterback play with Devin Wheaton is getting better, and Keany Parks is doing a great job leading this talented group of young players. At this point we need to make sure our guys stay fresh and injury-free. If we can stay fresh on both sides of the ball, I feel we will be fine. Whenever you have a new group playing together it takes some time to get them to gel and play as a unit, but our kids work hard daily and once it clicks they have the potential to be special."

The clicking will begin Friday night.

This is my upset pick.

PREDICTION: Bradford 30, Racine Horlick 28

Other area predictions

Franklin 40, Tremper 10

Central 50, Beloit Memorial 17

Racine Lutheran 33, Christian Life 18 (game is 7 p.m. Saturday at Central High School)

Shoreland Lutheran 21, Watetown Luther Prep 20