Ranger Impact Golf Open scheduled

The UW-Parkside athletic department has announced that the second annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing, presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24, at Kenosha Country Club.

"We are incredibly excited to host our second annual Ranger Impact Open, and the proceeds will be so important heading into 2020-21," Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said in a news release. "We're so appreciative of Kings & Convicts Brewing Company for their continued support of our athletics department and community.

"We would also like to thank Kenosha Country Club for working with us as our host venue. This has been an uncertain and evolving time for all of us, but these mutually beneficial partnerships are built to work through and overcome these challenges. We're all thrilled to be together again for an awesome event."

The Ranger Impact Open is a four-person shamble. Entry fees are $1,000 for a foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.

The proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting Parkside athletics.