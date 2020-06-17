You are the owner of this article.
Ranger Impact Golf Open scheduled
UW-Parkside Athletics

Sports banner

The UW-Parkside athletic department has announced that the second annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing, presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24, at Kenosha Country Club.

"We are incredibly excited to host our second annual Ranger Impact Open, and the proceeds will be so important heading into 2020-21," Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said in a news release. "We're so appreciative of Kings & Convicts Brewing Company for their continued support of our athletics department and community.

"We would also like to thank Kenosha Country Club for working with us as our host venue. This has been an uncertain and evolving time for all of us, but these mutually beneficial partnerships are built to work through and overcome these challenges. We're all thrilled to be together again for an awesome event."

The Ranger Impact Open is a four-person shamble. Entry fees are $1,000 for a foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.

The proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting Parkside athletics.

"Supporters of the Ranger Impact Fund positively and profoundly impact our student-athletes and varsity programs," the release states. "The success of the Ranger Impact Fund fosters a nationally competitive NCAA Division II athletics program, which is vital to UW-Parkside through student recruitment and success and enhanced visibility and reputation in the community, state and region."

Last year's Ranger Impact Open featured 113 golfers and over 30 sponsors. The winning foursome was the team of former Parkside men's golf coach and current Central boys golf coach Mark Olsen, Josh Meyer (Parkside Class of 2007), Corey Sell (Parkside Class of 2007) and Ben Bendtsen.

To register online and see schedule details, go to donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Gavin at Gavin@uwp.edu.

Andrew Gavin Mug

Gavin
