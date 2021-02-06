Rangers earn GLIAC split at Ashland

With its leading scorer unavailable for the weekend, the UW-Parkside men's basketball team needed somebody to provide a lift Saturday afternoon in order to earn a split in a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series at Ashland (Ohio).
A freshman and a senior gave the Rangers exactly what they needed.
Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke scored a career-high 24 points and senior guard Ramar Evans made four crucial free throws and drew an offensive foul late as Parkside came away with a gritty 68-64 victory.
Both games were decided by four points, as Ashland was victorious in Friday's low-scoring opener, 52-48.
The loss snapped Parkside's four-game winning streak, but the Rangers responded Saturday.
O'Rourke was a perfect 6-of-6 from 3-point range, while Evans totaled 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Parkside also got big lifts off the bench from sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. (15 points, three assists) and freshman guard Josiah Palmer (eight points).
"Our young guys gave us a huge spark (Saturday) night," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. "Josiah Palmer got us going at the end of the first half. Vinson Sigmon Jr. played well in the second half, and Colin clearly played the best game of his career.
"These guys have had the typical ups and downs that young players tend to have, but they keep working, and that's the key to success. Ramar Evans made big plays on both ends when we needed them, as well."
The Rangers improved to 7-4 on their GLIAC-only schedule and remain alone in second place in the GLIAC North Division, a game behind Michigan Tech (8-3) with five regular-season games left.
Parkside was minus leading scorer Tray Croft, a redshirt senior guard, for the weekend due to a personal matter, and the Rangers were subsequently anemic on offense for three-plus halves. They trailed the Eagles by nine, 37-28, with 16 minutes, 52 seconds left in Saturday's game and were staring right at a sweep.
Then, Parkside's offense came to life.
Palmer assisted an O'Rourke 3 to provide the spark, though Ashland (7-5 overall, 7-4 GLIAC) still led by nine at 42-33 with 14:20 left. But the Rangers began to make progress after that, going on a sudden 20-4 run to take a 53-46 lead with 8:10 remaining on Sigmon's 3-pointer.
The Eagles didn't go quietly, though, and tied the game at 64-64 with 45 seconds remaining on a 3 from senior forward Derek Koch, who led the Eagles with 18 points.
Parkside called a 30-second timeout, after which Evans made a hard straight-line drive to the bucket and was fouled by Ethan Conley with 19 seconds left. Evans drilled both free throws to put the Rangers ahead, 66-64.
Parkside had two fouls to play with and used them both before Ashland went inside to redshirt senior guard Aaron Thompson looking for the tie. Thomson had Evans posted up, but Evans held his ground and drew an offensive foul when Thompson lowered his shoulder into him.
Evans then put the icing on the cake with two more free throws.
Cold shooting Friday
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu scored 19 points for Parkside in Friday's defeat, but no other Rangers scored more than nine. Sigmon had nine points and two steals, redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau totaled eight points and six boards and O'Rourke had eight points and eight rebounds.
Parkside shot just 36.4 percent (16-of-44) from the field, including 18.8 percent (3-of-16) from 3-point range, and had nine assists to 13 turnovers.
"We knew (Friday) was going to be a battle and points were going to be at a premium," Reigel said. "Unfortunately, we just didn't make enough plays on the offensive end to pull the game out."
Sophomore guard Brandon Haraway led Ashland with 16 points Friday.
Parkside hosts Wayne State for a two-game GLIAC set Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.