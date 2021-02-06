Rangers earn GLIAC split at Ashland

"These guys have had the typical ups and downs that young players tend to have, but they keep working, and that's the key to success. Ramar Evans made big plays on both ends when we needed them, as well."

The Rangers improved to 7-4 on their GLIAC-only schedule and remain alone in second place in the GLIAC North Division, a game behind Michigan Tech (8-3) with five regular-season games left.

Parkside was minus leading scorer Tray Croft, a redshirt senior guard, for the weekend due to a personal matter, and the Rangers were subsequently anemic on offense for three-plus halves. They trailed the Eagles by nine, 37-28, with 16 minutes, 52 seconds left in Saturday's game and were staring right at a sweep.

Then, Parkside's offense came to life.

Palmer assisted an O'Rourke 3 to provide the spark, though Ashland (7-5 overall, 7-4 GLIAC) still led by nine at 42-33 with 14:20 left. But the Rangers began to make progress after that, going on a sudden 20-4 run to take a 53-46 lead with 8:10 remaining on Sigmon's 3-pointer.

The Eagles didn't go quietly, though, and tied the game at 64-64 with 45 seconds remaining on a 3 from senior forward Derek Koch, who led the Eagles with 18 points.