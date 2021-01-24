Rangers earn GLIAC split at Grand Valley State

Sometimes, it's not very difficult to discern the difference between winning and losing a basketball game.
You either make shots or you don't.
The UW-Parkside men's team played both sides of that equation in a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference set against Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., over the weekend, suffering a miserable shooting performance in a 59-42 loss on Friday before shooting much better in a 76-63 win on Saturday to earn the split.
Parkside's defense was good enough to win each game. The Rangers simply made more shots on Saturday.
"It's amazing how much smarter you look as a coach when your team is making shots," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release after Saturday's game. "I thought our defensive effort was very solid all weekend, so that is something we can build on. Offensively, we are a work in progress."
The Rangers, who will play only GLIAC games this season, are 3-3 after splitting all three of their series so far, with each of their victories by double digits. It could be viewed as a good weekend split, considering Grand Valley State (4-2) was ranked just outside the Top 25 in the latest D2SIDA poll.
Redshirt senior guard Tray Croft led Parkside's offensive attack Saturday, scoring a career-high 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range. Croft scored 20 points in the second half.
Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, meanwhile, had the best game of his young career with 17 points, including a 4-of-7 effort from beyond the arc, and eight rebounds.
"It was nice to see Tray break out, and Colin played his best game of his short career as well," Reigel said.
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu scored eight points for Parkside, and senior guard Ramar Evans totaled seven points and seven boards.
The Rangers finished 27-of-53 (50.9 percent) from the field and 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from 3-point range.
Jake Van Tubbergen, the GLIAC Preseason Player of the Year, scored 24 points to lead the Lakers.
Grand Valley State scored the first basket of the game, but Parkside quickly grabbed the lead and never trailed again, building a 35-24 halftime lead. A Van Tubbergen jumped pulled the Lakers within six at 38-32 with 15 minutes, 11 seconds left to play, but Croft answered with a 3 and the Rangers built their lead from there, going ahead by as much as 17.
Friday shooting woes
On Friday, Parkside couldn't match its defensive effort by making shots.
The Rangers shot a miserable 17-of-60 (28.3 percent) from the field and 5-of-32 (15.6 percent) from 3-point range.
Parkside had no players score in double figures, as Croft and Oraegbu scored eight apiece and Evans scored seven.
"We had some good looks early and didn't make them, and it just snowballed on us," Reigel said after Friday's game. "They are so big and physical around the rim, we knew we'd have to make some 3s, and we were ice cold.
"That's the first time playing in that gym for most of our guys, and it showed. It's too bad, because I thought we played fairly well defensively. Usually if you hold someone to 59, you have a chance. But not (Friday)."
The Lakers, who never trailed, were led by 12 points apiece from Van Tubbergen and Christian Negron.
Parkside travels to Hammond, Ind., on Tuesday for one of its two one-game sets this season against Purdue Northwest, the Rangers' travel partner. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.