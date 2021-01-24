Rangers earn GLIAC split at Grand Valley State

Sometimes, it's not very difficult to discern the difference between winning and losing a basketball game.

You either make shots or you don't.

The UW-Parkside men's team played both sides of that equation in a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference set against Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., over the weekend, suffering a miserable shooting performance in a 59-42 loss on Friday before shooting much better in a 76-63 win on Saturday to earn the split.

Parkside's defense was good enough to win each game. The Rangers simply made more shots on Saturday.

"It's amazing how much smarter you look as a coach when your team is making shots," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release after Saturday's game. "I thought our defensive effort was very solid all weekend, so that is something we can build on. Offensively, we are a work in progress."

The Rangers, who will play only GLIAC games this season, are 3-3 after splitting all three of their series so far, with each of their victories by double digits. It could be viewed as a good weekend split, considering Grand Valley State (4-2) was ranked just outside the Top 25 in the latest D2SIDA poll.

