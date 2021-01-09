Rangers focused, ready for season

Athletes will do just about anything to compete in the sports they love.
Now, more than ever, those parameters have been tested as far as they'll go, but members of the UW-Parkside women's basketball team, at least, are willing to do just about whatever it takes.
"I've kind of teased that our team would wear a hazmat suit if that's what was needed for them to play," Parkside third-year head coach Jen Conely said in a phone interview Friday afternoon.
Fortunately for the Rangers, it appears regular uniforms will do just fine when they open their season about two months later than normal with a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games against Northern Michigan on Saturday and Sunday the DeSimone Gymnasium (Saturday's game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News).
"When we first started training with masks, it was really awkward for them, but they didn't complain about it," Conely said. "They knew that if they wanted to play, hey, this is probably what it was going to look like. We found out that (Saturday) we don't have to wear masks (while playing), and so they're like, 'Wow, that's weird. We're kind of used to it now.'
"We're so excited. We had a scrimmage on Dec. 12 against Purdue Northwest, and after the scrimmage I asked them, 'Hey, thoughts on that?' And they're like, 'Can we do it again tomorrow?' So we're excited."
Leading scorer back
The Rangers had a solid 2019-20 campaign, finishing 16-14 overall and 12-8 in the conference, good for second place in the GLIAC North Division. They defeated Northern Michigan in the GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals before falling to Ashland, ranked second in the country at the time, in the semifinals.
Guard Alyssa Nelson, now a junior, made an incredible leap during her sophomore season, leading the team in scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.1 per game) en route to being named first-team All-GLIAC.
Part of Nelson's success came courtesy of playing with a pair of second-team All-GLIAC performers in rock-solid point guard Taylor Stephen and versatile wing Carolina Rahkonen, who are both graduated. So Nelson could face some more pressure being the Rangers' main option this season.
"Obviously, (Rahkonen) and (Stephen) were two of the top 20 players in the league," Conely said. "They were All-Conference, so some would say there's more pressure on (Nelson).
"But with what we do, we make sure it's five people working together for the best shot for us. It's not going to rely on her. Now, is she going to have a big part in that? Absolutely. But she's got help. Her teammates are ready to step up and help us win."
Conely, for example, pointed out redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis and junior guard Courtney Schoenbeck, who were solid contributors last season and will benefit from having another year in Conely's motion offense, as Nelson proved last season.
"The returners, obviously we lean on them for how we do things, because we run a motion offense, and it's different," Conely said. "Their experience definitely shines through. When you watch Claire and Courtney ... and they just have one year in the system, what a difference a year makes. It's been fun to see their progression."
Experienced newcomers
The Rangers added three newcomers to the program that are all transfers and should be ready to contribute right away in junior guard Lamija Coric, sophomore wing Maja Leidefors and senior guard Alexis Vaughn.
Coric, who played junior college last season at Utah State University Eastern, and Leidefors, who was at NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific, both hail from Sweden, while Vaughn transferred in from NCAA Division I Grambling State.
"That was purposeful," Conely said of brining in that type of experience. "When you graduate Taylor and (Rahkonen), those guys were two-year starters for me. They had a big, big role in our team's success. Taylor was the best point guard in the league, and (Rahkonen) was one of the most versatile players in the league, so those are some big shoes to fill.
"We love freshmen, but it's a lot of expectations to put on freshmen, especially at that point guard spot."
That's why Vaughn is such a big addition, as she instantly provides senior leadership and experience to run the all-important point guard position.
"That experience is going to be key," Conely said. "In our scrimmage that we had, she had seven assists, two turnovers. And she's still just getting a feel for what we do. She's capable of being really, really good, and it's been fun to see her progress.
"She's got a lot of really good basketball ahead of her."
Dealing with changes
Like every coach at every level, Conely has had a lot of unusual things thrown at her this offseason, including schedule changes.
GLIAC teams will play 18 regular-season games in 2021, none outside the conference. Other than the two single games against designated travel partner Purdue Northwest, all of the Rangers' games will come as back-to-backs against the same team in the same location.
Next weekend, Parkside heads to Big Rapids, Mich., for games against Ferris State on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.
"It's different, but it's actually kind of nicer, too," Conely said of the schedule. "Usually we play Thursday-Saturday, and we focus on Northern, and then we have a day of prep for Michigan Tech. Well, now we only have one opponent, and we'll have to make some slight adjustments.
"It's got its pros, it's got its cons. The big thing is to keep our squad safe and less exposure — you don't play as many teams, obviously you're safer. I think it's the best thing to do right now."
As far as handling COVID, Conely said her team has had no positive tests that were related to athletics. She credited the university administration and the program's training staff for that, as well as the diligence of her players, and said they returned from the holidays healthy and ready to go.
"I know a lot of coaches were worried about Thanksgiving and Christmas, letting their squad go home, but I wasn't worried about that," Conely said. "I just thought that, for their mental well-being, it was important for them to spend that time with their family. We got our tests back, and we were good to go."
The Rangers will, however, be shorthanded. Conely said she met with the team and was clear that she understood if any players wanted to opt out of the season. Three did so, leaving Parkside with nine available players from its 12-player roster.
But those nine are ready to go.
"The big thing is the safety of our student-athletes, and I think our conference and our administration have been fantastic," Conely said. "Our athletic trainers have done a great job with the protocol and making sure that we progress in a positive way to keep our players safe.
"... The nine that are in, they have no hesitations, no reservations about playing. ... For the most part, we try to keep things for our team as relatively normal as possible."
UW-Parkside Women's Basketball Roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Yr.;Hometown
2;Alyssa Nelson;G;5-8;Jr.;New Berlin
3;Lamija Coric;G;5-7;Jr.;Lulea, Sweden
5;Kayla Bohr;G/F;5-10;Fr.;Blaine, Minn.
10;Courtney Schoenbeck;G;5-8;Jr.;Walworth
13;Alisha Murphy;G;5-5;Sr.;Wrightstown
15;Aina Cabrero Sinol;G;5-9;Sr.;Barcelona, Spain
20;Maja Leidefors;G/F;6-1;So.;Jonkoping, Sweden
22;Claire Jakaitis;G/F;6-2;R-Jr.;South Elgin, Ill.
24;Alexis Vaughn;G;5-5;Sr.;Chandler, Ariz.
32;Hannah Plockelman;G/F;5-11;Jr.;New Berlin
34;Grace Scalzo;So.;5-8;G;Racine
40;Maddy Harrison;G;5-11;Jr.;Muskego
Head coach—Jen Conely (3rd season).
Assistant coaches—Sarah Eichler, Dejane' James.
UW-Parkside Women's Basketball Schedule
All home games at the DeSimone Gymnasium
All games against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents
JANUARY
9-10—vs. Northern Michigan, 5 p.m. (both games). 15-16—at Ferris State (Big Rapids, Mich.), 2 p.m. (both games). 22-23—vs. Grand Valley State, 3 p.m. (both games). 26—vs. Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m. 29-30—at Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Mich.), 4 and 2 p.m.
FEBRUARY
6-7—vs. Ashland, 3 p.m. (both games). 12-13—at Wayne State (Detroit), 5 and 1 p.m. 16—at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), 7 p.m. 20-21—vs. Lake Superior State, 3 p.m. (both games). 26-27—at Michigan Tech (Houghton, Mich.), 2 p.m. (both games).