Rangers focused, ready for season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As far as handling COVID, Conely said her team has had no positive tests that were related to athletics. She credited the university administration and the program's training staff for that, as well as the diligence of her players, and said they returned from the holidays healthy and ready to go.

"I know a lot of coaches were worried about Thanksgiving and Christmas, letting their squad go home, but I wasn't worried about that," Conely said. "I just thought that, for their mental well-being, it was important for them to spend that time with their family. We got our tests back, and we were good to go."

The Rangers will, however, be shorthanded. Conely said she met with the team and was clear that she understood if any players wanted to opt out of the season. Three did so, leaving Parkside with nine available players from its 12-player roster.

But those nine are ready to go.

"The big thing is the safety of our student-athletes, and I think our conference and our administration have been fantastic," Conely said. "Our athletic trainers have done a great job with the protocol and making sure that we progress in a positive way to keep our players safe.