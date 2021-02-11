Rangers host Wayne State in two-game GLIAC set

When the UW-Parkside and Wayne State (Mich.) men's basketball teams meet this weekend at the DeSimone Gymnasium, it'll be two teams battling for first place in their respective Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference divisions.
Coming off a split at Ashland last weekend, the Rangers are 7-4 on their GLIAC-only schedule and alone in second place in the North Division, one game behind 8-3 Ferris State.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are in first place alone in the South Division at 7-3, a half-game ahead of 7-4 Ashland.
Parkside and Wayne State will play Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone, with both games scheduled for 3 p.m.
Planning for Wayne State starts with their backcourt trio of redshirt junior Darian Owens-White, redshirt senior Brailen Neely and junior Antonio Marshall.
Owens-White ranks third in the GLIAC at 19.9 points per game, Neely is 12th at 14.6 and Marshall averages 11.1. Neely also ranks third in the conference with 4.0 assists per game.
"Wayne might be the best team in the league," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "They definitely have the best backcourt with three different players who can really score. And their young big men keep getting better.
"We will have to play well this weekend on both ends of the the floor. The turnover battle and the free-throw line are going to be two key areas."
Unfortunately, the Rangers will be without their leading scorer for the second straight weekend, as redshirt senior guard Tray Croft remains out due to personal reasons.
Parkside will once again rely on contributions from younger players and the steady veteran presences of senior guard Ramar Evans and redshirt junior guard Brandon Hau.
Evans is averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and is eighth in the GLIAC with 2.8 assists per game. He also routinely guards the opponent's top scorer. Hau, meanwhile, provides an inside-out threat with 8.6 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game.
In the absence of Croft, sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu leads Parkside with 13.4 points per game and is also matching Hau's 5.3 rebounds per contest.
Freshman forward Colin O'Rourke has started eight of the Rangers' 11 games and is up to 8.9 points per game after scoring a career-high 24 in Saturday's win at Ashland. O'Rourke is tied for third in the GLIAC at 48.8 percent from 3-point range (36-for-75).
Parkside women
Coming off a momentous weekend, the Rangers travel to Detroit for a two-game GLIAC set at Wayne State on Friday and Saturday.
Friday's game is at 5 p.m. and Saturday's game is at 1 p.m.
Parkside (6-5) completed a huge home sweep last weekend of Ashland, a perennial NCAA Division II powerhouse that won national titles in 2013 and 2017.
Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week for her performance against the Eagles and is fifth in the conference with 19.1 points per game. She's scored 20 or more points three games in a row.
Senior guard Alexis Vaughn is averaging 11.8 points per game, while junior wing Hannah Plockelman is averaging 11.3 points per game and ranks third in the GLIAC with 7.2 rebounds per game.
The Rangers are alone in third place in the GLIAC North, a game behind 7-4 Northern Michigan and four behind 10-1 Michigan Tech.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are alone in fourth place in the South Division at 5-6.
Junior forward Grace George leads Wayne State with 22.3 points per game. That would rank first in the GLIAC, but George has only played six games, so she doesn't qualify among the scoring leaders.