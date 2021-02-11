Rangers host Wayne State in two-game GLIAC set

When the UW-Parkside and Wayne State (Mich.) men's basketball teams meet this weekend at the DeSimone Gymnasium, it'll be two teams battling for first place in their respective Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference divisions.

Coming off a split at Ashland last weekend, the Rangers are 7-4 on their GLIAC-only schedule and alone in second place in the North Division, one game behind 8-3 Ferris State.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are in first place alone in the South Division at 7-3, a half-game ahead of 7-4 Ashland.

Parkside and Wayne State will play Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone, with both games scheduled for 3 p.m.

Planning for Wayne State starts with their backcourt trio of redshirt junior Darian Owens-White, redshirt senior Brailen Neely and junior Antonio Marshall.

Owens-White ranks third in the GLIAC at 19.9 points per game, Neely is 12th at 14.6 and Marshall averages 11.1. Neely also ranks third in the conference with 4.0 assists per game.

"Wayne might be the best team in the league," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "They definitely have the best backcourt with three different players who can really score. And their young big men keep getting better.