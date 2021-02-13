Rangers settle for GLIAC split against Wayne State, tied for first

Big rally Friday

In Friday's game, Parkside trailed 48-39 with 11 minutes left in the game but rallied with a late 10-0 run — which included eight made free throws in eight attempts — to steal the win.

"Sometimes it has to be ugly," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said after Friday's game.

Parkside shot just 40.4 percent (21-of-52) from the field and was outscored 44-24 in the paint, but the Rangers succeeded in two key areas. They turned the ball over just 11 times against Wayne State's pressure defense and finished 20-of-23 from the free-throw line to the Warriors' 6-of-8.

"When you look at the stat sheet, there's nothing that really jumps off the stats at you," Reigel said. "But I thought what was important was when our offense wasn't flowing, we didn't turn it over.

"We might not make shots, it definitely was not pretty, but we were still grinding out possessions and not handing them easy points. I thought that was important."

Parkside's wily veterans also came through, as Hau had team highs with 17 points and six rebounds and Evans made his usual savvy plays down the stretch and finished with 10 points, three assists and four steals.