Rangers settle for GLIAC split against Wayne State, tied for first

SOMERS — Like a cash-strapped college student searching the couch cushions for dinner change, the short-handed UW-Parkside men's basketball team had to work the margins in any way it could against Wayne State (Mich.) this weekend.
In the end, the Rangers sifted out a split.
In a pair of hard-fought Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games at the DeSimone Gymnasium, Parkside clawed out a win on Friday, 68-64, before falling short on Saturday in a 63-60 setback.
The net result, however, was that Parkside is tied for first place in the GLIAC North Division.
The Rangers, winners of six of their last eight, are now 8-5 on their GLIAC-only schedule, which has them tied for first in the North after Michigan Tech was swept at Davenport to drop to 8-5. Ferris State is a full game back in third place at 6-5.
Parkside has a quick turnaround, as the Rangers will host Purdue Northwest on Tuesday at the DeSimone for the second of two single games against their travel partner.
Late opportunities
Despite trailing by 10 points in the second half Saturday, the Rangers came back and had a chance to sweep Wayne State — which leads the GLIAC South Division at 8-4 — with three shots at a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Senior guard Ramar Evans made a layup with 33 seconds left to get Parkside within 63-60, then Wayne State junior guard Antonio Marshall missed the front end of a one-and-one with 28 seconds left and the Rangers rebounded.
Redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau missed a 3 with 9 seconds left, but Parkside freshman forward Colin O'Rourke rebounded and the Rangers called a 30-second timeout. After that, O'Rourke missed a game-tying 3, but again Parkside got the offensive rebound.
After Wayne State called a 30-second timeout, Hau got one more chance, but again he couldn't convert, and the clock finally ran out.
Parkside finished just 39 percent (23-of-59) from the field Saturday, including 35.7 percent (10-of-28) from 3-point range.
The Rangers were without redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, their leading scorer, for the second straight weekend due to personal reasons.
O'Rourke finished 3-of-5 from 3-point range Saturday and scored a team-high 15 points to go with six rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Hau had 12 points and four rebounds, sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had nine points and four assists, Evans had seven points and six assists and freshman guard Josiah Palmer scored 12 points off the bench.
Redshirt senior guard Brailen Neely poured in a game-high 25 points for the Warriors.
Big rally Friday
In Friday's game, Parkside trailed 48-39 with 11 minutes left in the game but rallied with a late 10-0 run — which included eight made free throws in eight attempts — to steal the win.
"Sometimes it has to be ugly," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said after Friday's game.
Parkside shot just 40.4 percent (21-of-52) from the field and was outscored 44-24 in the paint, but the Rangers succeeded in two key areas. They turned the ball over just 11 times against Wayne State's pressure defense and finished 20-of-23 from the free-throw line to the Warriors' 6-of-8.
"When you look at the stat sheet, there's nothing that really jumps off the stats at you," Reigel said. "But I thought what was important was when our offense wasn't flowing, we didn't turn it over.
"We might not make shots, it definitely was not pretty, but we were still grinding out possessions and not handing them easy points. I thought that was important."
Parkside's wily veterans also came through, as Hau had team highs with 17 points and six rebounds and Evans made his usual savvy plays down the stretch and finished with 10 points, three assists and four steals.
"We didn't play (well). We kept fighting," Hau said. "That's all we really did. We made baskets when we needed it, we got stops when we needed it, we got offensive rebounds when we needed it. We just played hard."
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu, meanwhile, scored 14 points and hit the go-ahead free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound and drawing a foul going back up with 55.9 seconds remaining. Sigmon had nine points, junior center Bryce Prochaska totaled eight points and five rebounds and O'Rourke grabbed six boards and handed out four assists.
Redshirt sophomore forward Avery Lewis had a terrific game with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Wayne State.