Rangers split at Lake Superior State, will play for first next weekend

Another weekend, two more down-to-the-wire games for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team.
And another split.
For the second straight weekend, the Rangers were on the right end of a close game Friday and the wrong end of one Saturday, splitting a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series at Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., with an 82-75 victory and a 72-68 defeat.
Parkside's last seven games have been decided by single digits, five by four points or less. After winning six of seven, the Rangers have lost three of four to fall to 9-7 with two regular-season games left on their 18-game GLIAC-only schedule.
Everyone in the conference this season, it seems, is evenly matched. And Parkside has been without its leading scorer in redshirt senior guard Tray Croft — who was ruled academically ineligible for the rest of the season early last week — for its last nine games, so blowing anyone out is not really in the cards.
"Every game's been a grind," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a phone interview following Saturday's game. "No long winning streaks, no long losing streaks. There's such a fine line for us between winning and losing. We don't have the ability to blow anybody out.
"... I think that's the case throughout the entire league. ... It's just so close. I'd rather be in a position where we had the ability to bury people like a few of our wins earlier this season, but we're not in that position right now. I don't see any way any game that we play the rest of the way will be any different than coming right down to the wire."
But whatever the method, Parkside has a chance to take first place in the GLIAC North Division next weekend.
The Rangers dropped back to a game behind Michigan Tech for first place after the Huskies split their weekend series with Grand Valley State (Mich.) to move to 10-7. Parkside hosts Michigan Tech at the DeSimone Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday and with a sweep would finish the regular season in first place in the North.
"We're happy with where we're at in the standings, we're not happy with our record," Reigel said.
Point rating system
What this all means for the postseason, well, that requires a math major to decipher.
On Friday, the GLIAC announced that it will use a point rating system to determine seeding for the men's and women's conference tournaments due to the unbalanced league schedule and cancelled games because of COVD-19.
The formula, which requires a lot of explaining, basically uses a point system to determine the quality of each team's wins. The system is explained in detail at gliac.org.
The important point is that if a team is at the top of the standings based on win-loss percentage and another team is at the top based on the point system, the teams will be considered co-champions.
Additionally, all 12 teams in the conference will be able to participate in the GLIAC Tournament. Following the opening round of games, teams will be re-seeded based on the point rating system. There will be no changes made to the bracket once teams arrive at Purdue Northwest, which will host the remainder of both tournaments at both their Hammond, Ind., and Westville, Ind., campuses.
Down to the wire
In Saturday's game, Parkside found itself down 13 at 61-48 with just 7 minutes, 18 seconds left in the game but made a furious comeback and drew within 70-68 on a layup by sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu with 36 seconds to go.
The Rangers then forced a 3-point miss that redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau rebounded, and they pushed up the floor right away instead of calling a timeout. Reigel said that Oraegbu set a back screen and popped out, then he drove hard to the baseline.
Reigel said he thought Oraegbu would've have a layup or would've drawn a foul, or both, but he simply slipped and turned the ball over with 7 seconds left. The Lakers (8-8) then made two free throws to ice it.
"It was the right play, just his feet went out from under him," Reigel said.
Sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed five rebounds Saturday to lead Parkside and cap a strong weekend. Hau had 12 points and five boards and Oraegbu scored 12 points.
In Friday's game, the Rangers got contributions from up and down the lineup and a trio of clutch 3-pointers late to pull away in a game that was tight most of the way. Parkside went on a 15-8 burst over the final 3 minutes, as freshman guard Josiah Palmer made two big 3s and Evans made one.
"That's what I'm talking about," Reigel said. "(Friday) we get a couple bounces and we win by however many, (Saturday) when it came down to it, we didn't get the break, and we're in the loss column."
Sigmon led a whopping six Rangers in double figures Friday with 16 points, Hau had a double-double with 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, freshman forward Colin O'Rourke had 13 points and six boards, Evans had 13 points and a game-high seven assists, Oraegbu added 10 points and Palmer scored 11 off the bench.