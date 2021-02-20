Rangers split at Lake Superior State, will play for first next weekend

Another weekend, two more down-to-the-wire games for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team.

And another split.

For the second straight weekend, the Rangers were on the right end of a close game Friday and the wrong end of one Saturday, splitting a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series at Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., with an 82-75 victory and a 72-68 defeat.

Parkside's last seven games have been decided by single digits, five by four points or less. After winning six of seven, the Rangers have lost three of four to fall to 9-7 with two regular-season games left on their 18-game GLIAC-only schedule.

Everyone in the conference this season, it seems, is evenly matched. And Parkside has been without its leading scorer in redshirt senior guard Tray Croft — who was ruled academically ineligible for the rest of the season early last week — for its last nine games, so blowing anyone out is not really in the cards.

"Every game's been a grind," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a phone interview following Saturday's game. "No long winning streaks, no long losing streaks. There's such a fine line for us between winning and losing. We don't have the ability to blow anybody out.