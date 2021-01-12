Rangers split at Northern Michigan in opening weekend

Considering how close it came to a sweep, the UW-Parkside men's basketball team felt a little bit of a sting over its season-opening Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road trip to Northern Michigan over the weekend.
All in all, though, it was a solid opening performance by the Rangers.
They let an 11-point lead slip away late in regulation and lost in overtime, 76-75, on a late 3-pointer in Saturday's opener. But they didn't make the same mistake in Sunday's game, putting the Wildcats away en route to 72-55 victory and a series split.
That win also snapped a 12-game losing streak dating back to last season.
"We played 85 minutes this weekend. I thought we played probably 73 high-level defensive minutes," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a phone interview Monday night. "So that was encouraging. With a young group and new faces, I thought we played pretty well defensively throughout the weekend. We had a bad stretch at both ends of the floor at the end of regulation of game one. That cost us.
"But to bounce back the way we did and put the hammer down on them when we had a chance to put them away in game two, I was happy with that. We learned from the mistakes we made in game one."
Pulling away
Indeed, Parkside led NMU, 33-30, at halftime of Sunday's game after trailing by as many as nine in the first half and facing the threat of being swept.
The Rangers came out humming in the second half, as junior center Bryce Prochaska drained three 3-pointers and senior guard Ramar Evans made one and Parkside opened the half on a 14-5 run to take a 47-35 lead with 16 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game.
Prochaska, who transferred from NAIA Judson University (Ill.) this offseason, scored 13 points Sunday and showed why Reigel thinks he can be an immediate contributor.
"He had the typical struggles in game one and settled in in game two and did what we think he can do for us all year," Reigel said.
Parkside's lead swelled to 20 points in the second half Sunday, and the Rangers never let the Wildcats get close again.
Redshirt junior wing Brandon Hau totaled 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block, redshirt senior guard Tray Croft had eight points and four boards and sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. added eight points.
Parkside shot 50.9 percent (28-of-55) from the field in Sunday's game and limited NMU to 38.8 percent (19-of-49).
Big weekend for Oraegbu
The biggest story of the weekend for the Rangers from an individual standpoint was the performance of sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu.
He led the Rangers in Sunday's win with 16 points and six rebounds, and that came off the heels of a Saturday performance in which Oraegbu posted a double-double with a career-high 23 points and 10 boards.
Oraegbu, who attended Fenwick High School in Chicago, went a combined 18-of-30 from the field over the weekend.
He saw a lot of playing time last year as a freshman, so his production over the weekend wasn't out of nowhere, but Reigel admitted it did surprise him a little.
"He has the ability to get to the rim," Reigel said. "In the time I've been at Parkside, he's probably going to end up near the top of the list in ability to attack the rim off the dribble. For him, he just has to learn when to attack, when not to take the tough shot, to find a teammate or kick it out instead of forcing. That will all come with experience.
"He's had some success in practice. I think the biggest thing that led to his production this weekend is he's just started to play harder. He wasn't playing hard enough in practice to have any success in games. Over the last month, he's cranked it up on both ends of the floor, and he's getting better. Hopefully that leads to great things in the future."
Losing a heartbreaker
In Saturday's game, Parkside led by 11 with 5:23 left after a 3-pointer by freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, but NMU closed regulation on a 15-4 run. The Rangers required a jumper by Evans with 37 seconds remaining to tie the game at 69-69 and send it to overtime.
Croft drained a 3 with 12 seconds left in the extra session to give Parkside a 75-73 lead, but the Rangers again couldn't hang onto their lead.
The Wildcats didn't call a timeout after Croft's big 3 and ran a high ball screen. Reigel said Hau hedged the screen just how the coaching staff wanted him to, but Croft thought Hau's man would be open and rotated to guard him. That left Croft's man, Tre Harvey, open in the corner, Reigel said, and Harvey received a nice pass before burying a 3 in the face of a late-arriving Croft with 7 seconds to go for the lead.
Croft's runner at the buzzer for a game-winner wouldn't go.
Still, Croft had a strong game — just his sixth over the last 33 months due to a redshirt, an injury and the delayed start to this season — notching a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. O'Rourke scored 11 points in his first college game and Hau added eight.
Modified schedule
It was also the first weekend of this season's COVID-19-modified schedule for Parkside, which will play nothing but back-to-backs against GLIAC opponents in the same location each weekend.
While he's still adjusting to the rigors of playing back-to-backs, Reigel said there are some nice things about the modified schedule.
For one, the Rangers' long bus trip only required them to go to Marquette, Mich. In the usual format of Thursday-Saturday games, they would've had to travel from Marquette to another location against another opponent between games.
"The travel is so much nicer when you're not traveling into one city Wednesday, playing Thursday, travel to another city Friday," Reigel said. "And the preparation is easier, because you're only getting ready for one team. After we lost the heartbreaker Saturday, that night we watched film as a team and tried to correct our mistakes. The next morning, it was more review than preparing for a whole new group.
"So that part was less stressful. It'll be interesting playing teams that are really physical in back-to-back games."
Parkside opens its home schedule with GLIAC games against Ferris State on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium. See Friday's edition of the News for more on that series.