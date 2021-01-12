Rangers split at Northern Michigan in opening weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oraegbu, who attended Fenwick High School in Chicago, went a combined 18-of-30 from the field over the weekend.

He saw a lot of playing time last year as a freshman, so his production over the weekend wasn't out of nowhere, but Reigel admitted it did surprise him a little.

"He has the ability to get to the rim," Reigel said. "In the time I've been at Parkside, he's probably going to end up near the top of the list in ability to attack the rim off the dribble. For him, he just has to learn when to attack, when not to take the tough shot, to find a teammate or kick it out instead of forcing. That will all come with experience.

"He's had some success in practice. I think the biggest thing that led to his production this weekend is he's just started to play harder. He wasn't playing hard enough in practice to have any success in games. Over the last month, he's cranked it up on both ends of the floor, and he's getting better. Hopefully that leads to great things in the future."

Losing a heartbreaker

In Saturday's game, Parkside led by 11 with 5:23 left after a 3-pointer by freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, but NMU closed regulation on a 15-4 run. The Rangers required a jumper by Evans with 37 seconds remaining to tie the game at 69-69 and send it to overtime.