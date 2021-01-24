Rangers split with 5th-ranked Grand Valley State

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team would've liked to come away with a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekend sweep, but the Rangers can't be too disappointed with a split against Grand Valley State, one of the top programs in NCAA Division II.
The Rangers notched a monumental 68-64 win over the Lakers — ranked No. 5 in the latest D2SIDA poll — on Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium before suffering a 77-54 setback on Saturday at the DeSimone.
Parkside, which will play only GLIAC games this season, is now 2-4 after three tough series to open the season. The Rangers host their travel partner, Purdue Northwest, for a single game 7 p.m. Tuesday at the DeSimone.
Friday's win was Parkside's first over Grand Valley State since the Rangers joined the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season. The Lakers (5-1) were coming off a sweep of fellow GLIAC South Division powerhouse Ashland, which had been on a 33-game winning streak, the weekend prior to facing Parkside.
But the Rangers, led by junior guard Alyssa Nelson's 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals, stopped the Lakers in their tracks.
"I think so," third-year Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a phone interview after Friday's game when asked if it ranked as one of her biggest wins at Parkside. "... They're a really good program, traditionally very strong. ... It's a big win for us."
Friday's game was the fifth time this season, in five outings, that Parkside played a game decided by four points or less. The key to winning that one, however, was defense.
The Rangers entered Friday's game leading the GLIAC in scoring at 81.3 points per game but were allowing 81.8.
"Defensively, we just thought we need to have more pride on that," Conely said. "Hats off to our team on that, though. We really talked about our game plan and we said, 'We really need to execute.' To hold Grand Valley to 64 — we can put points on the board, but to see that we can defend was really big."
Nelson led the way on both ends of the floor Friday, as she has all season. She was coming off games of 32 and 26 points in the Rangers' previous series at Ferris State.
"She's just unreal to watch, fun to coach," Conely said. "That's the thing. (Friday) was maybe not her best shooting night (5-of-15), which is kind of scary because she still had 19. She just always plays with everyone else around her.
"And the one thing people I don't think realize is how much she's grown as a defender. We 'stat-ed' her last weekend, and she was our best defender statistically. So you can't take her off the floor on offense or defense. She's just done a phenomenal job for us."
Senior guard Alexis Vaughn also had a strong game for Parkside with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, junior wing Hannah Plockelman had eight points and a team-high 11 boards, redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis scored nine points and junior guard Maddy Harrison chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
Lakers bounce back
Parkside opened Saturday's game with an 8-4 lead, but the Rangers went cold after that.
They finished 16-of-52 (30.8 percent) from the field overall and 5-of-28 (17.9 percent) from 3-point range.
Grand Valley State outrebounded Parkside, 43-31, outscored the Rangers 44-22 in the paint and got 38 bench points compared to 22 for Parkside.
Jakaitis and freshman wing Kayla Bohr each finished with 13 points and three rebounds for the Rangers, while Nelson totaled 10 points and five rebounds.
Grand Valley State was paced by Emily Spitzley, who scored 20 points on Saturday following a 22-point performance on Friday.