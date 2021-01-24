Rangers split with 5th-ranked Grand Valley State

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Friday's game was the fifth time this season, in five outings, that Parkside played a game decided by four points or less. The key to winning that one, however, was defense.

The Rangers entered Friday's game leading the GLIAC in scoring at 81.3 points per game but were allowing 81.8.

"Defensively, we just thought we need to have more pride on that," Conely said. "Hats off to our team on that, though. We really talked about our game plan and we said, 'We really need to execute.' To hold Grand Valley to 64 — we can put points on the board, but to see that we can defend was really big."

Nelson led the way on both ends of the floor Friday, as she has all season. She was coming off games of 32 and 26 points in the Rangers' previous series at Ferris State.

"She's just unreal to watch, fun to coach," Conely said. "That's the thing. (Friday) was maybe not her best shooting night (5-of-15), which is kind of scary because she still had 19. She just always plays with everyone else around her.

"And the one thing people I don't think realize is how much she's grown as a defender. We 'stat-ed' her last weekend, and she was our best defender statistically. So you can't take her off the floor on offense or defense. She's just done a phenomenal job for us."